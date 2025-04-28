Ram Kapoor Lost 55 Kilos— And It Had Nothing To Do With Diets Or The Gym, SECRET Revealed Here

For years, actor Ram Kapoor faced weight challenges that many people can identify with. At his heaviest, he tipped the scales at 140 kilos and dealt with several health issues. In an open conversation with Cyrus Broacha as reported by ET, Ram spoke about his transformation journey—highlighting his past failed attempts at losing weight and how he eventually managed to drop 55 kilos and keep it off. Interestingly, what made the difference this time wasn’t a new diet plan or a tougher workout—it was a complete mental shift.

So what truly made the difference in his transformation? The breakthrough came when Ram stopped relying on temporary solutions and instead changed his entire perspective. He realized that lasting change doesn’t come from dieting—it comes from transforming into a new version of yourself.

“There are two types of people,” he said. “Those who live healthy lifestyles and those who don’t—and the difference is fundamental.” For Ram, the shift came when he began to think, behave, and live like healthy individuals. That meant making lifelong changes to his routines, eating habits, and overall approach to life. Once that mental shift happened, everything else began to align.

His approach to food Ram now follows a straightforward eating schedule: two meals per day—one around 10:30 a.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m. He completely avoids snacking and doesn’t eat anything after sunset. He allows himself water, tea, or coffee between meals, but that's it. Even during social events late at night, he remains firm on this rule. “No food after sunset, no exceptions,” he said.

Ram Kapoor’s weight loss journey Ram lost an impressive 55 kilograms over 18 months—not due to career demands, but because of health concerns. Despite weighing 140 kilos during the filming of projects like Neeyat and Jubilee, fans still supported him. However, his declining health made daily life increasingly difficult. With diabetes, a foot injury, and mobility issues, turning 50 became a turning point. Wanting to set a healthier example for his children, Ram completely overhauled his mindset and lifestyle. Without surgery or external aids, and driven purely by discipline, he brought his weight down to 85 kilos through a full lifestyle transformation.