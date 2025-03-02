Ramadan 2025: Foods To Eat And Avoid During Sehri And Iftar
By making mindful food choices, you can maintain energy, prevent fatigue, and stay healthy throughout Ramadan 2025. Wishing you a blessed and fulfilling fasting experience!
Ramadan is a sacred month observed by Muslims worldwide, marked by fasting from dawn (Sehri) to dusk (Iftar). Maintaining a balanced diet during this period is crucial to staying energized and healthy. The right food choices can help sustain energy levels throughout the day and prevent fatigue or dehydration. Here’s a guide to the best foods to eat and avoid during Sehri and Iftar in Ramadan 2025.
Sehri: Pre-Dawn Meal
Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, is essential as it provides the energy needed to sustain the fast throughout the day.
Foods to Eat in Sehri:
Complex Carbohydrates – Whole grains, oats, brown rice, and whole wheat bread release energy slowly, keeping you full longer.
Protein-Rich Foods – Eggs, yogurt, lentils, and lean meats help maintain muscle strength and reduce hunger pangs.
Healthy Fats – Nuts, seeds, and avocados provide essential nutrients and prolonged energy.
Hydrating Fruits and Vegetables – Cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, and oranges help maintain hydration levels.
Dairy Products – Yogurt, milk, and cheese offer calcium and protein, promoting digestive health.
Foods to Avoid in Sehri:
Salty Foods – Processed meats, pickles, and salty snacks can cause dehydration.
Sugary Foods – Pastries, cakes, and sugary cereals lead to an energy crash later in the day.
Caffeinated Drinks – Tea, coffee, and soda can cause dehydration and disturb sleep patterns.
Fried Foods – Pakoras, samosas, and deep-fried items cause bloating and indigestion.
Iftar: Breaking the Fast
Iftar, the evening meal, is a time to replenish energy levels and rehydrate the body after a long day of fasting.
Foods to Eat in Iftar:
Dates and Water – Traditional and healthy, dates provide instant energy, while water rehydrates the body.
Soups and Broths – Lentil soup, chicken broth, or vegetable soup help in gentle digestion.
Lean Proteins – Chicken, fish, tofu, and legumes aid in muscle repair.
Fruits and Vegetables – Mangoes, bananas, apples, cucumbers, and leafy greens offer essential vitamins and fiber.
Whole Grains – Brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread help restore energy.
Foods to Avoid in Iftar:
Deep-Fried Foods – Excess oil can cause stomach discomfort and weight gain.
Sugary Drinks – Artificial juices, sodas, and excessive sweets lead to rapid sugar spikes.
Heavy Creamy Dishes – Rich curries and desserts can cause bloating and sluggishness.
Processed Foods – Packaged snacks and fast food lack essential nutrients and can lead to unhealthy weight gain.
Tips for a Healthy Ramadan:
- Drink plenty of water between Iftar and Sehri to stay hydrated.
- Eat in moderation to avoid overeating and digestive issues.
- Incorporate natural sugars from fruits instead of refined sugar.
- Prioritize home-cooked meals for better nutritional value.
- Include herbal teas or infused water for digestion and hydration.
