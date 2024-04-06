In an attempt to comprehend the preferences of Gen-Z for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Hunch, the leading social discovery app, has unveiled a report based on the user-generated polls on the app. The findings are striking: an overwhelming 85.3% of the respondents support implementing a mandatory retirement age for politicians. This result underlines the young generation’s desire for a more dynamic political landscape, advocating for fresh leadership beyond entrenched incumbents.

Representing a crucial demographic aged between 16 and 25, Gen Z's opinions carry a significant weight in the political discourse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds strong favor among 61.8% of Gen Z individuals, according to feedback from over 20,000 respondents. Additionally, a substantial 65.9% perceive him as the most formidable candidate, while Rahul Gandhi trails significantly behind with just 18.9% support. A notable trend was also noticed: nearly half (49.3%) of Gen Z express an interest to actively engage in politics themselves, further enhancing their inclination towards a transformed political landscape.

Regarding preferred mediums for following political news, social media emerged as the top and the most obvious choice, garnering 63.9% of their votes, followed by TV news (23.1%) and newspapers (13.0%). There is no doubt that social media has transformed how news is consumed in today’s landscape due to its immediacy, accessibility, personalization, and vast reach.

The report details Gen-Z’s aspirations with nearly 50% of them expressing interest in participating in politics. Out of this, a staggering 44.3% highlight a focus on improving job opportunities within the country, addressing concerns about economic stability. Additionally, 30.8% express a genuine desire to eliminate corruption, while 12.5% emphasize the importance of reducing cybercrime, showcasing a diverse array of concerns within this young generation.

A user-generated poll on Hunch focused on the dynamics of power among women in politics, with results split among respondents, with SmritiIrani securing 32.3%, while Mamta Banerjee led with 26.2%. Nirmala Sitharaman and DroupadiMurmu also featured prominently, showcasing the diversity of influential female leaders in politics.

As India prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Hunch report offers valuable insights into the shifting political preferences and priorities among the nation's youth. It sparks anticipation and enthusiasm, fostering lively discussions and well-informed decision-making processes.