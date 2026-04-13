Rethinking India’s cooking energy system before the shock becomes a crisis

Escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, are not distant geopolitical developments. For India, they intersect directly with one of the most sensitive and everyday dependencies in the country, cooking fuel. A large share of India’s LPG supply is imported, and much of it moves through vulnerable maritime routes. Any disruption, whether due to conflict, sanctions, or logistical constraints, will not remain confined to global markets. It will transmit rapidly into Indian households.

We have seen early versions of this before. Price increases are absorbed for a while, subsidies are adjusted, and systems attempt to stabilise. But beneath this, something more fragile unfolds. Households start reducing usage. Some revert to firewood or other informal fuels. The shift may not make headlines, but it is enough to reverse years of progress in clean cooking.

This moment must be understood correctly. It is not about managing price volatility. It is about recognising a structural vulnerability before it becomes a widespread disruption.

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India has expanded LPG access

Over the past decade, India has expanded LPG access at an unprecedented scale. This achievement deserves recognition. However, it has also created a system where a non-negotiable daily activity, cooking, depends heavily on a single fuel source whose supply is externally influenced. When that supply is stressed, there is no designed fallback.

The response often proposed is a shift towards electric cooking. While this has a role in specific contexts, it cannot be treated as a universal solution. Electricity, for sustained cooking, remains a costly and uneven resource. More importantly, cooking demand is highly synchronised across households. Without careful system design, large-scale dependence on electric cooking can transfer the stress from the fuel supply chain to the power grid.

The core issue is not which fuel to promote. It is the absence of a system that allows households to function when one fuel becomes uncertain.

A distribution mindset to a resilience mindset

India has solved similar challenges in other sectors by building systems that offer flexibility. Digital payments do not depend on a single channel. Identity systems do not rely on a single form of verification. In contrast, cooking energy remains structurally single-source. That design choice now represents a strategic risk.

The way forward lies in moving from a distribution mindset to a resilience mindset. This does not require replacing LPG. It requires complementing it with reliable, locally anchored alternatives that can absorb shocks when needed.

One of the most practical and implementable pathways is decentralised bioenergy systems. India already has the raw material base, cattle dung, agricultural residue, and organic waste. What has been missing is system design. Past efforts in biogas have often failed not because the technology was inadequate, but because operations, maintenance, and supply chains were not structured. If built at a cluster level, managed professionally, and supported by predictable feedstock aggregation, these systems can provide a stable secondary source of cooking energy.

At the same time, there is an opportunity to convert biomass from a disposal problem into an economic resource. When farmers have a reliable mechanism to supply residue and receive value, the system aligns itself. This reduces waste burning, supports rural incomes, and strengthens local energy generation.

Electric cooking plays a huge role

Electric cooking can play a complementary role, particularly in urban areas with a reliable power supply, but it must be integrated carefully. The objective is not to shift dependence from one source to another, but to ensure that households are not exposed to a single point of failure.

Given the complexity, the most effective approach is not an immediate national rollout, but a focused proof-of-concept. A single state, or a set of districts, can be used to design and implement a fully integrated model. This would include decentralised energy generation, diversified household access, and basic visibility into usage patterns. Within a short time, this would provide evidence of how such a system performs and what adjustments are required.

Technology can support this transition, but it should remain an enabler rather than a starting point. Even simple data, on consumption patterns, resource availability and system performance, can significantly improve planning and coordination.

The real question is whether India wants to respond to disruptions after they occur or design systems that can absorb them before they escalate.

India has demonstrated that it can build large, efficient distribution systems. The next step is to ensure these systems are not fragile. Cooking energy policy must now evolve from access to resilience.

Because when supply chains are disrupted, it is not the system that feels it first. It is the kitchen. And by the time the kitchen is affected, the problem is no longer an issue. It is already a crisis.

(Inputs are by Dr Harilal Bhaskar, COO and National Coordinator of I-STEM. Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)