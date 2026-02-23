Rise of ethical fashion: How conscious consumers are transforming style industry

The fashion industry is undergoing a major transformation as consumers gain concern regarding what they wear and its origin. Today's customers go further than what is trendy and care about sustainability, fair treatment of workers, and low-impact production methods. The industry has also responded to increasing concern for ethical fashion as a means of personal expression. From supply chain opacity to the use of eco-friendly materials, fast fashion has been forced to innovate.

Ethical fashion is a new industry benchmark

Jasveen Kaur, Senior Director, Newtimes Group of Companies, says, "We did not even realise how quickly a marketplace which was once dominated by fast fashion has now changed the trend to become more ethical fashion. This slow yet prominent shift around Global brands is clearly noticeable, and brands are becoming increasingly cautious around ethical sourcing and transparent supply chain management at the back end. Ethical sourcing and fashion is no longer a choice but a reality, Post Covid we have noticed that consumer is a lot more evolved and aware. Ethical fashion is a new industry benchmark. The Global Market reached almost $10 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to $14 billion by 2030. This growth is clearly driven by demand and consumers' love for eco- friendly, fair trade, and fully sustainable products."

"In recent history, the power of e-com marketplace and social media has made ethical fashion brands more visible and accessible. It's impressive to see how brands are working on deep product innovation and R&D. Ethical brands are continuously elevating the product without compromising on the trend. Sheep Inc. launched a naturally carbon-negative t-shirt signalling how product innovation can be such a game changer," she says.

Fast Fashion is increasingly criticized for its environmental footprint

Fast Fashion numbers may still seem to be growing, but it's clearly losing ground and value. In spite of the continuous growth and demand, Fast Fashion is increasingly criticized for its environmental footprint and lack of transparency. Consumer demand is continuously pushing brands for a transparent supply chain, elevated quality, and durability. Conscious clothing and consumers are both growing steadily and changing the global fashion landscape.

Jasveen says, "Fashion is not just about trend chasing but a clear responsibility towards the environment and people. There are so many interesting brands in the fashion eco-system which have proven that responsibility and profitability can coexist. It's no surprise that so many global brands are committing to ethical fashion by adopting more sustainable practices, using more biodegradable fabrics, AI and tech-driven fast solutions, and transparent storytelling. We do see a continuous, strong trend of a consumer who is fully conscious, informed, and deeply invested in the brand values."

It's not about one country or region, ethical fashion is a global movement that is here to stay, and we will continue to see demand rising. It will be interesting to see all the innovations, not just in trends, but in the processes and raw materials. Its not just a passing phase, it’s a conscious consumer driving force behind this change.

