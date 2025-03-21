Rujuta Diwekar Calls Walking An Activity, Not Exercise—Here’s Why

For many, walking is the go-to form of exercise—and for good reason. It requires no special equipment, can be done anywhere, and serves as a refreshing way to start or wind down the day. Morning walks in the fresh air and evening strolls after a hectic day promote relaxation and mental clarity.

However, despite its benefits, walking alone isn’t the most effective way to boost your fitness. Renowned celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for working with multiple Bollywood stars has sparked curiosity with her latest Instagram reel. In the video, she makes a bold and thought-provoking statement: “Walking is not exercise.”

While she acknowledges that walking is a beneficial activity, she explains that it doesn’t sufficiently challenge the body to build strength, improve stamina, enhance stability, or increase flexibility—all essential components of true fitness.

The Difference Between Activity and Exercise

Diwekar acknowledges the benefits of walking but categorizes it as an activity rather than a form of exercise. She emphasizes that a well-rounded workout should challenge the body in 4 essential areas: Strength, Stamina, Stability, and Stretching—collectively known as the 4S principle. For true fitness, exercise must push the body beyond its comfort zone, enhancing endurance and overall conditioning. Relying solely on walking, she cautions, is unlikely to deliver significant improvements in strength and fitness.

The 4s Approach to Fitness

Diwekar emphasizes that a truly effective workout must incorporate these 4 essential components:

Strength – Workouts such as weight training, squats, lunges, and core exercises aid in muscle development and fat reduction.

Workouts such as weight training, squats, lunges, and core exercises aid in muscle development and fat reduction. Stamina – Engaging in activities like running, cycling, and HIIT boosts cardiovascular endurance and overall energy levels.

Engaging in activities like running, cycling, and HIIT boosts cardiovascular endurance and overall energy levels. Stability – Exercises that enhance balance and coordination, such as yoga poses and core strengthening routines, help improve body control and prevent injuries.

Exercises that enhance balance and coordination, such as yoga poses and core strengthening routines, help improve body control and prevent injuries. Stretching – Incorporating movements like Surya Namaskar and dynamic stretches increases flexibility and alleviates muscle stiffness.

Challenge Yourself for Better Results

Diwekar asserts that for noticeable results, a workout should make you feel “comfortably uncomfortable.” This involves challenging your body slightly beyond its current fitness level while maintaining control. Rather than relying solely on walking, she recommends incorporating more dynamic activities such as:

Stair climbing – An effective lower-body workout that enhances leg strength and improves cardiovascular health.

An effective lower-body workout that enhances leg strength and improves cardiovascular health. Surya Namaskars (Sun Salutations) – A comprehensive full-body movement that enhances flexibility, posture, and muscular strength.

A comprehensive full-body movement that enhances flexibility, posture, and muscular strength. Strength training – Engaging in weightlifting or bodyweight exercises such as push-ups and squats to build muscle and endurance.

– Engaging in weightlifting or bodyweight exercises such as push-ups and squats to build muscle and endurance. Stretching exercises – Designed to enhance mobility and alleviate muscle stiffness.

How to Get Started? Just Start!

For those finding it difficult to start their fitness journey, Diwekar shares practical and encouraging advice: begin with whatever time you can dedicate. If committing to three hours of exercise per week feels daunting, start with just one hour and gradually build up. The most important step is simply to begin, no matter how small the effort. As she states in her reel, “Every day is a good day to start exercising.”

Why Walking Alone Isn’t Enough

Many individuals consider walking their primary form of exercise, assuming it is enough to maintain good health. However, Diwekar highlights that walking alone does not adequately challenge the muscles, cardiovascular system, or flexibility. While it is an excellent way to stay active, it cannot substitute a well-rounded workout routine. For sustainable weight loss, enhanced muscle tone, and overall well-being, it is essential to include a variety of exercises that target all 4 S’s.

For maximum benefits, a well-rounded fitness routine should incorporate strength, stamina, stability, and stretching exercises each week. Whether it's weight training, yoga, running, or stair climbing, consistently challenging your body is essential for better health and overall fitness.

If walking has been your only form of exercise, it’s time to step up your game and incorporate more challenging workouts into your routine.