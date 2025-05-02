Sara Ali Khan Lost 45 Kg In 1 Year: Diet Secrets Behind Her Toned Body At 29 Revealed

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the entertainment industry with the film Kedarnath. Prior to her entry into films, the actress weighed 96 kg and lost 45 kg through a balanced diet and regular exercise. She openly shared her struggles with obesity and polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) during her teenage years.

In a chat show, Sara revealed that she was a big foodie, which led to her weight gain and contributed to her PCOD. The Murder Mubarak actress continues to manage this hormonal disorder. Since PCOD has no cure and can only be controlled through a healthy diet and exercise, Sara committed to a balanced lifestyle that aided both her weight loss and PCOD management. Here's the diet and exercise routine Sara Ali Khan followed to shed those extra kilos.

Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss transformation is nothing short of inspiring. From weighing 96 kg to losing an incredible 45 kg, she’s shown that with determination, proper diet, and the right exercise routine, anything is possible. Let’s take a closer look at Sara's journey and what motivated her to make such a drastic change.In a candid interview, Sara shared the moment when she realized she needed to lose weight. “I wasn’t overweight; I broke the weighing scale,” she said. At one point, she weighed 85 kg to 96 kg and found herself stuck in a downward spiral. "Fat is fat, so let me just eat that brownie," she added, reflecting on how easy it was to fall into unhealthy habits.

Diet And Exercise Tips to Steal From Sara Ali Khan’s Weight Loss Journey

Sara controlled her diet by following a low-carb, high-protein plan. She restricted her carbohydrate intake to just one meal a day, usually at lunch. Her meals were protein-packed and included whole fruits for added fiber. To detoxify her body, she included homemade drinks like coriander and cumin water or a green smoothie made with a blend of fruits and vegetables. She started her day with either green tea or lemon honey.

Sara's weight loss wasn't solely due to a healthy diet; she also committed to regular gym workouts to achieve a toned physique. The actress shared that her initial days of working out were challenging, but she remained consistent and made sure to visit the gym regularly. She primarily focused on cardio exercises, along with strength training, yoga, and Pilates, to shed the extra weight.

Sara Ali Khan's weight loss not only helped her attain a healthier body but also contributed to better control of her PCOD, bringing about numerous positive changes as she adopted a healthier lifestyle. Her transformation has become an inspiring journey for those looking to lose weight and manage health issues like PCOD.