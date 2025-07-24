Sawan Fasting At Work? Try THESE Quick Vrat Foods For Office- Goers

The holy month of Sawan (Shravan), dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a time when many devotees observe vrats (fasts), especially on Mondays (Sawan Somwar). For working professionals, especially those heading to the office every day, maintaining vrat while managing a packed schedule can be a challenge.

But fret not! Here’s a guide to easy, quick, and office-friendly Sawan vrat foods that are light, satisfying, and totally satvik (pure vegetarian without onion and garlic).

General Guidelines for Sawan Vrat Food

Avoid: Onion, garlic, wheat flour, regular salt.

Include: Sendha namak (rock salt), fruits, sabudana (tapioca), kuttu (buckwheat), singhara atta (water chestnut flour), dairy products, and vegetables like potatoes, lauki, cucumber, and pumpkin.

1. Fruit Chaat (Mixed Fruit Salad with Sendha Namak)

Why it works: Fresh, hydrating, and energizing.

Prep time: 5–10 mins

Ingredients: Apple, banana, papaya, pomegranate, cucumber, lemon juice, sendha namak, roasted jeera powder.

Tip: Pack in a glass container to keep it cool longer.

2. Sabudana Khichdi

Why it works: Filling and easy to digest.

Prep time: Soak sabudana overnight, cook in 10–15 mins

Ingredients: Soaked sabudana, boiled potato, peanuts, green chili, curry leaves (optional), ghee, sendha namak.

Make-ahead tip: Prepare in the morning or night before and warm slightly before packing.

3. Samak Rice Pulao (Barnyard Millet)

Why it works: A great rice substitute that feels like a meal.

Prep time: 15 mins

Ingredients: Samak rice, diced carrots, lauki, green chili, ghee, cumin seeds, sendha namak.

Protein tip: Add paneer cubes for extra nutrition.

4. Sweet Potato Tikki or Cutlets

Why it works: Tasty, energy-boosting, and mess-free to carry.

Prep time: 20 mins

Ingredients: Boiled sweet potatoes, sendha namak, green chili, coriander, singhara atta (optional binder).

Tip: Shallow-fry or air-fry for a crisp texture.

5. Flavored Lassi or Buttermilk (Chaas)

Why it works: Cooling, hydrating, and aids digestion.

Prep time: 5 mins

Options: Sweet lassi with cardamom, chaas with roasted jeera and sendha namak.

Tip: Carry in a thermos bottle to keep it chilled.

6. Kuttu or Singhara Paratha with Curd

Why it works: Hearty and satisfying.

Prep time: 20 mins

Ingredients: Kuttu/singhara flour, boiled potato (as a binder), ghee, sendha namak.

Side: Homemade curd or raita with cucumber.

Office Tip: Wrap in foil or butter paper to keep it fresh.

7. Dry Fruits & Nuts Mix

Why it works: Quick snack, protein-rich, and non-messy.

Prep time: No prep needed!

Best combo: Almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts, makhana (fox nuts).

Packing Tips for Office:

Use insulated lunch boxes to retain freshness.

Keep a small container of sendha namak at work.

Always carry a thermos or bottle for lassi or chaas.

Prep basic items like boiled potatoes or soaked sabudana the night before to save time.

Remember, vrat food should nourish both the body and mind—so keep it light, wholesome, and mindful.