FLABBY ARMS

Say Goodbye To Flabby Arms: Try These 5 Simple Exercises For Quick Results

Flabby arms don’t have to hold you back any longer. With dedication, the right exercises, and a healthy lifestyle, you can sculpt strong, toned arms that you'll feel proud to show off. Start with these five exercises and watch your confidence soar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Say Goodbye To Flabby Arms: Try These 5 Simple Exercises For Quick Results Image credit: Freepik

Flabby arms can be a frustrating issue for many people, especially when they seem resistant to weight loss and toning efforts. Often referred to as "bat wings," this excess fat and skin under the arms can lower confidence and make you avoid sleeveless outfits or certain activities. But the good news is that with the right exercises and consistency, you can tone and strengthen your arms effectively.

Here are five powerful exercises that target the triceps, biceps, and shoulders to help tighten and tone flabby arms.

1. Tricep Dips

Target Area: Triceps

How to Do It:

  • Sit on a sturdy chair or bench with your hands gripping the edge beside your hips.
  • Slide your body forward off the edge, keeping your legs extended or knees bent for support.
  • Lower your body by bending your elbows until your arms form a 90-degree angle.
  • Push yourself back up without locking your elbows.

Why It Works: Tricep dips directly target the back of the arms, one of the main areas where arm flab accumulates.

2. Push-Ups

Target Area: Chest, shoulders, triceps

How to Do It:

  • Start in a high plank position with hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
  • Lower your body toward the ground, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle.
  • Push back up to the starting position.

Modification: If standard push-ups are too difficult, start with knee push-ups.

Why It Works: Push-ups work multiple upper body muscles, especially the triceps, which help tone the backs of the arms.

3. Bicep Curls

Target Area: Biceps

How to Do It:

  • Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.
  • Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the weights toward your shoulders.
  • Lower the weights slowly to the starting position.

Why It Works: Bicep curls strengthen and shape the front of the upper arms, improving overall arm definition.

4. Overhead Tricep Extensions

Target Area: Triceps

How to Do It:

  • Hold a dumbbell with both hands and lift it overhead.
  • Lower the weight behind your head by bending your elbows.
  • Raise it back up by straightening your arms.

Why It Works: This move isolates the triceps and gives a deep burn to help eliminate underarm flab.

5. Arm Circles

Target Area: Shoulders and arms

How to Do It:

  • Extend your arms straight out to the sides.
  • Rotate your arms forward in small circles for 30 seconds, then reverse.

Why It Works: Though simple, arm circles engage your shoulders, biceps, and triceps, helping with endurance and toning.

Final Tips for Best Result

  • Consistency is key: Perform these exercises 3–4 times a week for visible results.
  • Include cardio: Fat reduction comes from overall weight loss, so pair these moves with cardio like walking, jogging, or HIIT.
  • Mind your diet: Eating a balanced, protein-rich diet supports muscle growth and fat loss.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK