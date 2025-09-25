Say Goodbye To Greasy Exhaust Fans— 4 Easy Kitchen Items To Make It Shine Fast!

Along with cleaning your home, it's crucial to thoroughly clean your kitchen, otherwise, the problem of grease, stickiness, and black spots can increase, making them difficult to remove. Most people neglect cleaning their kitchen exhaust fan, which can cause it to become sticky and black, and it can also appear extremely dirty.

Its speed slows, and dirty air begins to escape. Let's tell you today how you can clean it.

How to clean the kitchen exhaust fan?

1. Baking soda

To clean your kitchen exhaust fan, you should use baking soda. Pour baking soda into a bucket, make a solution, and then use it to clean the entire area.

2. White vinegar

If you want to clean your kitchen exhaust fan, you can also use white vinegar. Cleaning with this can help you get rid of any dirt. If your exhaust fan is particularly dirty, you can simply soak it in water with white vinegar for half an hour.

3. Scrubber

If you want to clean dirt and grease from your kitchen exhaust fan, you can use a scrubber. Rub gently. This makes it easy to clean corners. You can also use this daily cleaning tool.

4. Lemon

Lemon is very helpful in removing dirt and odors. After removing all the grease, you should clean it thoroughly with a dry cloth. You should remove the grease daily or weekly, otherwise dirt will accumulate.