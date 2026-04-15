Searching for meaning: How purpose, leadership, and service shape a fulfilled life

There are many books that talk about finding your purpose, becoming a leader, and understanding social responsibility. In today's busy world, almost everyone is busy chasing success and career growth. But, during this journey, many people feel the absence of a deeper meaning in life. They feel the need to be of service to society, to use their skills and resources to make a change in people's lives. We interviewed Dr Abraham M George, author of 'Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose in Service', to understand the role of education and service in addressing poverty.

1. What inspired you to write Mountains to Cross at this stage of your life?

"I have been involved in social work for the past thirty years, addressing poverty and uplifting those who belong to the lowest social class. These years have taught me many lessons that I feel would be helpful to others to learn about. I also wish to encourage those with financial means to come to the assistance of people who face severe hardships," says Dr George.

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2. Was there a particular chapter or moment in the book that was most difficult to write?

"Yes, the period from 2007 to 2009 was a difficult period for our foundation due to the world financial crisis. Our foundation was also affected severely. It took more than three years to overcome our difficulties. I found it somewhat painful to describe several events that took place during this time period," he reveals.



3. You write about the connection between wealth and purpose, how can individuals bridge that gap in their own lives?

Dr George says, "I believe that everyone has some goodness in them. They seek a purpose or a meaning to their lives, besides having a comfortable life. Those who are able to have an affluent lifestyle are usually in a position to reach out to others who need their help. I have described the joy and purpose to my life from being of service to the deprived."

4. The book emphasises social responsibility, do you think this is still undervalued in corporate culture?

"The social service in the corporate culture centers around their CSR programs. Corporations usually undertake projects towards capital and operating activities through support to NGO’s. Given this reliance on CSR activities as their main focus, individuals may not come forward in a sufficient manner," says Dr George.

5. How does lack of access to quality education reinforce poverty?

"Perpetual poverty through generations within families is a result of the absence of sufficient opportunity to succeed in life. Their children are unable to attend good colleges and develop sufficient academic background to seek professional careers. The focus of poverty programs is usually on employment generation, which may not make it possible for poor families to come out of poverty. Quality education, on the other hand, enables their children to attain good professional jobs and take part in a growing economy. Consequently, they are able to permanently uplift their families and break out of poverty. Our foundation has been successful in bringing up children from the most deprived families from an early age (4 years) until they start their professional careers, which is a period of 18-20 years," he reveals.

6. How can young Indians contribute meaningfully to nation-building today?

Dr George says, "Nation building is function of the productivity of the country’s citizens. Quality education will enable the population to offer substantial contributions to the development of the country. Hence a focus on quality education for as many people as possible is the most powerful contributor.

However, a large segment of the nation’s population, probably over 50 percent, is unable to avail quality education and strive for jobs that substantially uplift their families. NGOs can address this large segment of the population who lack opportunities to uplift themselves. Government programs may not be sufficient to address this need."

7. If readers take away just one idea from Mountains to Cross, what should it be?

He reveals, "Every individual with the capacity to assist, has a moral duty to be of service to others. Empathy and compassion are not sufficient unless they are put into action to help those who are at poverty’s mercy. The book urges those who have the means to consider serving others."

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)