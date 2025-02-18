People's craze for Shraddha Kapoor is not hidden from anyone. She has more than 94 million followers on Instagram. Many girls want to achieve beauty like her, but they do not know the right way to keep the skin young. Shraddha has recently revealed the secret of her skincare to everyone in an interview.

The secret of Shraddha's youthful skin

Shraddha Kapoor told that she tries to drink as much water as possible because this is a basic thing, it keeps the skin hydrated. Apart from this, the actress of the movie 'Stree' takes a peaceful sleep so that when she wakes up in the morning, she looks fresh and feels the same.

Do not compromise on water and sleep

Water is almost free in India and sleep also does not cost money, so you can follow both the tips so that the skin remains healthy. Try to drink 7 to 8 glasses of water daily and get at least 7 hours of sound sleep.

Benefits of drinking water for the skin

1. Keeps the skin hydrated

Water provides moisture to our skin, which keeps it soft and glowing. When our skin has enough moisture, it looks healthy and young.

2. Cleanses the skin

Water helps flush out toxins from our body, keeping our skin clean and healthy. It also helps prevent acne and other skin problems.

3. Reduces wrinkles

When our skin is hydrated, it remains more flexible, which helps in reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

4. Tones the skin

Water helps to tone our skin, making it look stronger and younger.

Benefits of a sound sleep for the skin

1. Skin repair and regeneration

When we sleep, our body produces hormones that help in repair and regeneration of skin cells. This makes our skin look healthy and young.

2. Increase in collagen production

During sleep, our body produces more collagen, which gives elasticity and firmness to the skin. This helps in reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Reducing inflammation

Lack of sleep can cause inflammation in our skin, which can lead to acne and other skin problems. Getting enough sleep helps reduce inflammation and keep the skin healthy.

4. Keeping the skin hydrated

During sleep, our body produces more melatonin, which helps in keeping the skin hydrated. This makes our skin look bright and soft.

5. Reduce stress

Lack of sleep can increase stress, which can aggravate skin problems. Getting adequate sleep reduces stress and keeps the skin healthy.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)