Shani Mangal Upay: Why You Should Avoid Eating Non-Veg And Drinking Alcohol On Tuesday And Saturday

Shani Mangal Upay: In astrology, every day of the week holds special significance, and Tuesday and Saturday are closely linked with two powerful planets — Mars (Mangal) and Saturn (Shani). According to astrological beliefs, these two planets are considered 'cruel' and are known to deliver instant results, both good and bad. It is said that consuming non-vegetarian food or alcohol on these days can invoke their negative energies, leading to severe life troubles. But why exactly is it advised to avoid these habits on these two days? Let’s find out.

Why You Should Avoid Non-Veg and Alcohol on Tuesdays

Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and Mars (Mangal Dev). It is considered one of the best days to seek Hanuman ji’s blessings, who is known to remove all kinds of obstacles from life. Astrologically, Mars has a fierce nature. Indulging in non-veg or alcohol on this day can amplify Mars's harshness in your birth chart.

People who engage in such habits on Tuesdays risk inviting 'Mangal Dosha' — a flaw in the horoscope that often brings severe troubles in marriage and relationships. Those affected may face delays in marriage, frequent disputes in married life, and unrest at home. Financial prosperity too can suffer, despite relentless hard work.

Why You Should Avoid Non-Veg and Alcohol on Saturdays

Saturday is dedicated to Shani Dev, the son of the Sun God. Worshipping Shani Dev on this day is considered highly beneficial for overcoming hardships and misfortunes. However, consuming alcohol or non-veg food on a Saturday can provoke Shani Dev's anger.

Astrology warns that when Shani Dev is displeased, a person’s life can become burdened with endless obstacles, failures, and mental agony. Therefore, to avoid attracting Shani Dev's wrath, one must abstain from alcohol and non-veg food on Saturdays.

What You Should Do Instead

Since both Tuesday and Saturday are sacred for Lord Hanuman, offering prayers can bring immense benefits. To seek divine blessings, one can visit a Hanuman temple, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, and offer sacred items like Boondi (sweetened gram flour balls), Chola (sacred cloth), and Paan (betel leaves).

Additionally, observing a fast on Tuesday is said to please Hanuman ji and mitigate the harsh effects of both Mars and Saturn, ensuring peace, prosperity, and protection from negativity.

(This article is based on general beliefs and information. It is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)