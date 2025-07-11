Advertisement
WORLD'S BEST SANDWICH

Shawarma Tops The Chart Of Best Sandwiches- Check List Of 50 Sandwiches; India's Vada Pav Ranks...

Though often classified as a sandwich, shawarma is more commonly viewed as a wrap. It’s a beloved street food made with thin slices of marinated meat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shawarma Tops The Chart Of Best Sandwiches- Check List Of 50 Sandwiches; India's Vada Pav Ranks...

TasteAtlas, the renowned food and travel guide, has released its updated list of the 100 best sandwiches in the world as of July 2025, based on 16,551 user ratings. Topping the chart is Shawarma, a Middle Eastern favorite, followed by Vietnam’s Banh Mi in second place and Turkey’s Tombik Doner in third. India’s Vada Pav also makes the cut, landing at the 26th position globally.

Though often classified as a sandwich, shawarma is more commonly viewed as a wrap. It’s a beloved street food made with thin slices of marinated meat—such as lamb, chicken, beef, or turkey—slow-cooked on a vertical rotisserie and basted in its own juices and fat for hours, resulting in a flavorful, juicy filling.

While Banh Mi secured the runner-up spot, Vietnam dominated the top 10 with three sandwiches on the list—more than any other country. Meanwhile, Vada Pav has continued its ascent in global rankings, climbing from 39th in January to 26th in the latest update.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



