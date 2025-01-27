Shop Smart, Stay Safe: 5 Tips To Protect Your Wallet This Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, Visa’s 2024 Holiday Threats Report will help you plan your 2025 holidays anticipating that scammers will use various methods to steal cardholder information and money from unsuspecting consumers due to increased E-commerce and in-person shopping. To protect shoppers from emerging threats, Visa shares essential tips that will help them enjoy a worry-free holiday shopping experience.

1. Watch Out for Fake Holiday E-Cards and Phishing Scams: Cybercriminals often use fake emails or holiday-themed eCards meant to install malware. Avoid clicking on unknown links and always verify offers directly on the retailer’s website.

2. Shop Only on Trusted Websites: When shopping online, it’s crucial to use trusted websites. Ensure the URL begins with ‘https’ and displays a padlock icon, indicating a secure connection. This simple check helps keep sensitive information protected during transactions.

3. Opt for Credit Cards for Enhanced Security: Card payments offer robust fraud protection through features like two-factor authentication (2FA), tokenization and SSL handshake technology. These features ensure secure data exchange between personal devices and retailer sites, adding an extra layer of security when buying gifts.

4. Set Up Alerts and Regularly Monitor Your Transactions: Tracking purchases can be difficult during the holiday rush. Set up payment notifications and frequently review card or payment app statements to detect any unauthorised transactions and if you find such, report promptly.

5. Safeguard Personal and Financial Information: Be cautious about where personal and financial details are stored and shared. Also, avoid shopping over public Wi-Fi, as unencrypted networks make it easier for cybercriminals to intercept data.