Should You Wash Eggs Before Cooking, Or Are You Making Them More Dangerous? What Scientists Want You To Know

Washing Eggs Before Cooking: Eggs rest at the centre of almost every kitchen. From morning omelettes to weekend baking, they appear simple but carry a debate. Many still wonder if eggs should be washed before use. Some believe a rinse keeps bacteria away. Others fear that washing can do more harm than good. Understanding what science says can help protect both your health and the taste of your food.

A peer-reviewed study published in ‘Food Control’ in 2015 by Gómez and his team explored how washing affects the safety and strength of eggshells. The researchers discovered that careless washing can strip away a natural layer called the cuticle. This thin coat acts like a shield, blocking bacteria such as Salmonella from entering through the shell’s tiny pores. Once this layer is gone, the egg becomes more vulnerable to contamination.

Why Washing Can Be Risky

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Every eggshell has a fine layer called the “bloom” or cuticle that seals the pores and guards against bacteria. When water or cleaning agents break this layer, the egg loses its natural defence. The effect depends on the washing temperature, pressure and how the eggs are handled afterward.

In most commercial settings, eggs are already washed and sanitised under strict safety rules. Once they reach the store shelves, further washing at home only increases risk by reintroducing moisture and bacteria.

That is why experts advise against washing clean store-bought eggs. In countries such as the United States where pre-washed eggs are the norm, refrigeration is mandatory to maintain safety. In contrast, places like Europe and parts of Asia prefer selling unwashed eggs, relying on the intact cuticle as the natural protector.

When Washing Becomes Necessary

Eggs gathered from backyard hens or small farms often carry traces of dirt or droppings. In such cases, gentle washing helps. Use only warm running water, never cold, so that bacteria are not drawn inside through temperature difference.

After washing, dry the eggs right away and refrigerate them. Once the cuticle is gone, cold storage becomes essential. For eggs that look clean, no washing is needed at all.

Steps For Safe Egg Handling

Check every egg for cracks or dirt before storing.

If washing, use warm water and handle them lightly.

Dry completely before refrigeration.

Skip washing for clean, store-bought eggs.

Always cook eggs until the whites and yolks are firm.

What Research Shows About Bacteria

Studies show that eggs washed without proper drying or stored at the wrong temperature allow Salmonella to pass through more easily than those left unwashed.

The missing cuticle and added moisture create ideal conditions for bacteria. Scientists continue to stress that temperature control and safe handling matter as much as cleanliness.

How Countries Differ

The question of egg washing divides the world. In the United States, washing and refrigeration are law. In Europe, eggs stay unwashed on store shelves at room temperature. Both systems work within their food safety frameworks. What matters is consistency: once an egg is washed, it must stay cold; once unwashed, it must stay dry.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant for general information. It should not replace professional medical or food safety advice. Always consult trusted experts when in doubt about hygiene or health practices.)