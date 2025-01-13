Sonu Sood Remains Fit And Fab At 51; His Fitness And Diet Secrets Revealed
In a recent interview, Sonu Sood revealed the secrets behind his impressive fitness at 51, discussing his vegetarian diet and dedicated workout routine, and how he manages to stay in peak condition.
The actor, who made his directorial debut with the action-packed film Fateh, opened up about his fitness regimen in the interview. He shared details about his vegetarian diet, his stance against supplements, and offered valuable advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Let’s take a closer look at his fitness routine and learn some useful tips.
In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Sonu Sood shared details about his diet, saying, "I’m a vegetarian. I don’t drink alcohol, and I’ve never had non-vegetarian food. I also attribute my strength to my Punjabi DNA, especially my father, who was incredibly strong."
Sonu emphasized his simple yet disciplined eating habits, recalling fond memories of his childhood when he would eat an entire loaf of bread with butter every day. He also mentioned that milk was a key part of his diet: "I used to tear open the corner of the milk packet and drink it directly."
Key Highlights To Keep In Mind For Sonu Sood's Fitness Regime:
- Sonu dismissed the idea that fitness requires synthetic supplements, stating that while he has tried protein powder, he’s firmly against the use of supplements and steroids.
- When chefs at hotels prepare special meals for him, he chooses simple options like salads and egg whites. He confidently declared that he could live on dal and rice forever.
- Occasionally, he enjoys makki ki roti, but chapatis are completely off his menu.
- The actor highlighted his unwavering commitment to fitness, revealing that he hasn’t missed a single workout since beginning his fitness journey.
- He stressed that discipline and consistency are key to maintaining his routine. Regarding his diet, his breakfast reflects his balanced approach, consisting of an egg-white omelette, avocado, sautéed vegetables, and papaya.
