Journaling can be used as a tool for self-discovery and may lead to spiritual happiness. Many people associate journaling with practices like manifestation and visualization, which are often linked to the law of attraction. By maintaining a journal, individuals can engage in self-reflection and explore their true nature. This process, known as self-discovery, can ultimately guide them toward a state of enlightenment and spiritual happiness.

AiR - Atman in Ravi: Happiness Ambassador, Author, Spiritual Mentor and Philanthropist shares a tool for self- discovery i.e. journaling.

Journaling serves as a way to deepen awareness and consciousness. Through writing, individuals can explore fundamental questions such as, “Who am I?” and “Am I this body?” This reflection can reveal that the body is not the true self and is temporary, leading to deeper understanding of one’s existence. When journaling these insights, they become embedded in the mind and contribute to the process of self-realization.

This self-awareness gained from journaling may pave the way for personal awakening. It’s not enough to accumulate knowledge from external sources; true growth comes from internal realization. By journaling, individuals allow their thoughts to enter their consciousness, making space for meditation and contemplation, which can help uncover their true identity.

As journaling becomes a consistent practice, it can lead to a heightened state of awareness. The process of self-discovery, which journaling supports, transcends the limitations of the physical body and its suffering. It helps individuals realize that the mind is not the ultimate truth, diminishing emotions such as fear, stress, regret, and anxiety.

Furthermore, journaling can lead to transcending the ego, which is the source of negative traits such as anger, hate, jealousy, and greed. If used intentionally, journaling becomes a tool for spiritual growth, potentially leading to spiritual happiness—referred to as "happpiness," a term spelled with three Ps, representing pleasure, peace, and purpose. Journaling can guide individuals to a deeper understanding of their spiritual essence, which connects them to a divine source, often referred to as the Supreme Immortal Power or God.

However, not all journaling leads to self-discovery. If the practice is dominated by the mind, it may reinforce toxic thought patterns. For journaling to be effective, it must come from a place of mindfulness and full awareness. It should be an intentional act of self-reflection, free from distractions or negative influence. When done with mindfulness, journaling becomes a powerful tool for spiritual enlightenment and self-realization.

The 3 Ps of happpiness—pleasure, peace, and purpose—can be achieved through journaling if it is practiced with the intent of self-discovery. Through visualization, manifestation, and auto-suggestion, journaling can guide individuals toward spiritual self-realization. However, the process of self-realization is not automatic. Not everyone who keeps a journal will achieve enlightenment or spiritual happpiness. The guidance of an enlightened master or guru is often necessary for deeper understanding and insight.

Journaling alone is not enough if one is still attached to fleeting pleasures. True peace, which forms the foundation of lasting happpiness, comes only when individuals transcend their attachment to external rewards. The ultimate purpose of life, which leads to freedom from suffering, can be discovered through self-realization, with journaling serving as a tool to deepen that understanding. While there are many ways to seek purpose, journaling offers a direct path to reflection, helping individuals gain clarity and reach moments of realization that reveal the deeper truth of their existence.