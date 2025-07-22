Stay Monsoon Ready: 6 Smart Tips To Keep Your Grains Fresh And Pest-Free

The rainy season may offer welcome relief from scorching heat, but it also brings high humidity, the perfect breeding ground for mold, moisture, and pantry pests. Rice, pulses, and flour can quickly turn musty or become infested if stored carelessly. Thankfully, a few simple, time-tested tricks can keep your grains dry, fresh, and insect-free all monsoon long.

1. Light Mustard Oil Coating

Before storing pulses and lentils, mix them gently with a teaspoon of mustard oil. This creates a thin protective layer that keeps out moisture and helps stop insect eggs from hatching.

2. Cloves: Scented Protector

Whole cloves are especially useful in flours and semolina. Their strong aroma naturally repels pests while adding a mild, pleasant fragrance to your grains.

3. Dried Red Chillies: Natural Repellent

Toss a few dried red chillies into containers of rice, wheat, or flour. The pungent scent keeps common insects away without affecting the taste of the grains.

4. Airtight Storage

Replace cloth bags or loosely covered bins with airtight plastic or glass jars. This prevents moisture-laden air from seeping in and keeps insects from sneaking into your pantry staples.

5. Natural Moisture Absorbers

Add small cloth pouches of rock salt or uncooked rice to your storage jars. Acting as natural dehumidifiers, they absorb excess moisture, helping to keep grains dry and mold-free.

6. Spice Up Your Grains

Place whole spices like bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, or extra cloves in your grain containers. These not only deter insects but also give your pantry a warm, fragrant aroma.

With a few traditional hacks and proper storage practices, you can easily protect your grains from the humidity and pests of the monsoon season. Keep your pantry fresh, fragrant, and worry-free.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)