Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916504https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/step-by-step-guide-for-your-next-custom-made-rug-2916504.html
NewsLifestyle
GUIDE TO CUSTOM- MADE RUGS

Step-by-Step Guide For Your Next Custom-Made Rug

Material is the other most important thing to keep in mind while making a custom rug. When it comes to materials, chose from a luxurious selection of fibres like Pashmina or New Zealand wool, silk, nettle, leather or linen that will bring the product to life. Here is a step- by- step guide to get your custom- made rugs.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Step-by-Step Guide For Your Next Custom-Made Rug Image credit: Freepik

The home decor enthusiast in us loves a little custom made rug moment. More than a floor covering, a customised rug elevates the entire look of the room. Choosing the right rug that speaks to all can be difficult yet, the most rewarding experience.

"We believe a custom-made rug is more than just a design choice,  it’s a gentle reflection of who you really are. From the colours you love to the textures that feel like home, every detail is thoughtfully chosen. It transforms a space not just visually, but emotionally. What makes it truly special is that it’s created with your home, your story, and your warmth in mind," says Shrutee, Co-Founder, Studio Abrash. 

From maximalist traditional designs to minimalistic contemporary textures, this step by step guide will help you pick the most elegant as shared by Shrutee Jain yet subtle element of your space. 

1. Look for Inspiration

Inspiration is the easiest to look for when there is something fun coming out of it. Colors in nature, patterns in textiles, artwork on your walls, and the most important- the style, colour or the vibe you are seeking. Decide on the rug’s role in the room—whether it’s a focal point or a subtle addition to the decor.
 
2. Choose the shape and size
Choose the area your rug will go in. What does your heart truly desire? A circle rug or a rectangle one? Or a square or an oval one. Or is a freeform design the right choice for you?
Size matters- A rug that is too small can make the room look disjointed, while one that is too large can overwhelm the space. Aim for a balanced look that complements the room’s proportions. 
 
3. Select the colour and materials
Finalising a colour is the most crucial and important step of a custom rug. Your rug expert will help you identify if neutral tones will go with your room or vibrant colours will work for that extra pop. 

Material is the other most important thing to keep in mind while making a custom rug. When it comes to materials, chose from a luxurious selection of fibres like Pashmina or New Zealand wool, silk, nettle, leather or linen that will bring the product to life.

4. Decide on a Design or Pattern
You can go with a tried-and-true design or come up with something completely unique that says “YOU”. Rug designers help bring your ideas to life with sketches or digital mock ups.

5. Approve the Sample Design
Once you receive the final visual of your rug, this step will be helpful for some final touch ups before the weaving begins. This step is to ensure you are happy with the shape, colour, patterns selected.

6. The Weaving Step Begins
After finalising the details of your custom rug, it is expertly handcrafted by skilled artisans. 

7. The Final Look!
Your finished rug will be carefully washed, finished, and delivered to your home. Lay it out, style your space around it, and enjoy the beauty and comfort of something truly one-of-a-kind.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK