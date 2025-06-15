Step-by-Step Guide For Your Next Custom-Made Rug

The home decor enthusiast in us loves a little custom made rug moment. More than a floor covering, a customised rug elevates the entire look of the room. Choosing the right rug that speaks to all can be difficult yet, the most rewarding experience.

"We believe a custom-made rug is more than just a design choice, it’s a gentle reflection of who you really are. From the colours you love to the textures that feel like home, every detail is thoughtfully chosen. It transforms a space not just visually, but emotionally. What makes it truly special is that it’s created with your home, your story, and your warmth in mind," says Shrutee, Co-Founder, Studio Abrash.

From maximalist traditional designs to minimalistic contemporary textures, this step by step guide will help you pick the most elegant as shared by Shrutee Jain yet subtle element of your space.

1. Look for Inspiration

Inspiration is the easiest to look for when there is something fun coming out of it. Colors in nature, patterns in textiles, artwork on your walls, and the most important- the style, colour or the vibe you are seeking. Decide on the rug’s role in the room—whether it’s a focal point or a subtle addition to the decor.



2. Choose the shape and size

Choose the area your rug will go in. What does your heart truly desire? A circle rug or a rectangle one? Or a square or an oval one. Or is a freeform design the right choice for you?

Size matters- A rug that is too small can make the room look disjointed, while one that is too large can overwhelm the space. Aim for a balanced look that complements the room’s proportions.



3. Select the colour and materials

Finalising a colour is the most crucial and important step of a custom rug. Your rug expert will help you identify if neutral tones will go with your room or vibrant colours will work for that extra pop.

Material is the other most important thing to keep in mind while making a custom rug. When it comes to materials, chose from a luxurious selection of fibres like Pashmina or New Zealand wool, silk, nettle, leather or linen that will bring the product to life.

4. Decide on a Design or Pattern

You can go with a tried-and-true design or come up with something completely unique that says “YOU”. Rug designers help bring your ideas to life with sketches or digital mock ups.

5. Approve the Sample Design

Once you receive the final visual of your rug, this step will be helpful for some final touch ups before the weaving begins. This step is to ensure you are happy with the shape, colour, patterns selected.

6. The Weaving Step Begins

After finalising the details of your custom rug, it is expertly handcrafted by skilled artisans.

7. The Final Look!

Your finished rug will be carefully washed, finished, and delivered to your home. Lay it out, style your space around it, and enjoy the beauty and comfort of something truly one-of-a-kind.