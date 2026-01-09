Still Can’t Get Over Labubu? Meet Mirumi — Japan’s Adorable Charm Robot That’s Taking Over Social Media

In 2025, social media was flooded with Labubu dolls, turning them into a global collectible craze. But now, the spotlight has shifted to a new sensation from Japan - Mirumi, a hyper-realistic charm robot that’s winning hearts online. Created by Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering, Mirumi is not just a plush toy; it’s a tiny robotic companion designed to spark joy through subtle, lifelike movements.

Naturally, people are curious. What exactly is Mirumi? How does it work? And how much does it cost? Here’s everything you need to know about the internet’s newest obsession.

What Is Mirumi?

According to Mirumi’s official website, it is described as “a little companion robot that lights up your heart with its innocent, adorable expression.” Mirumi is designed to observe its surroundings and gently turn its head to take a look. When its shy gaze meets yours, it creates a moment of unexpected happiness — similar to when a baby suddenly looks at you during a train ride.

Sharing his vision, Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke said that Mirumi was created to evoke warm, tender emotions through its soft gestures and adorable behaviour, offering small moments of delight that people can share with others around them.

How Much Does Mirumi Cost?

Mirumi is positioned as a premium collectible. It is available in grey, pink, and ivory fur. During the promotional period, Mirumi is priced at 18,360 yen (approximately Rs 10,837). However, the crowdfunding price is set to rise to 21,803 yen (around Rs 12,513). Even then, it remains cheaper than the expected retail price of $150, making early purchases more appealing.

What Inspired the Mirumi Dolls?

The concept of Mirumi originated during Yukai Engineering’s internal Make-a-Thon in 2024. A team of engineers and designers came together with the idea of creating a robotic creature inspired by a “yokai” - a supernatural being from Japanese folklore combined with the emotional qualities and behaviour of a human baby.

What Makes Mirumi So Special?

What truly sets Mirumi apart is how alive it feels. Using a combination of sensors and a proprietary algorithm, Mirumi responds naturally to sound and touch. It nods, tilts, shakes, and turns its head in soft, baby-like movements, expressing emotions such as curiosity, hesitation, and shyness.

With dozens of head-movement patterns that are subtly randomised, Mirumi avoids repetitive actions. When left alone, it even looks around on its own, as if quietly observing the world. Its movements also communicate battery status becoming slightly sluggish when power is low, turning away when unplugged, and nodding once charging is complete.

From a design perspective, Mirumi balances cuteness with practicality. Its arms securely wrap around bag straps, including slimmer ones, making it easy to carry. The plush body is made using soft materials sourced from Japan and comes in three original colours. With its rounded, baby-like appearance, Mirumi is clearly designed to be a charming companion one that feels like it belongs with you, not hidden away on a shelf.