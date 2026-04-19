Stop these 5 habits if you want a happier old age

New Delhi: American investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett has spent most of his life studying businesses, markets and people. But when he talks about happiness in old age, he does not point to wealth or success on paper. At 95, his advice is far simpler and more personal. According to him, a calmer and more satisfying later life often comes from stopping certain habits rather than adding new achievements.

He puts it in a way that is easy to understand. If you want peace as you grow older, it is not about doing more. You just need to drop what drains your time, attention and energy.

Saying yes to everything

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He has often talked about the importance of protecting your time. One of his most quoted thoughts is, “The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything.”

Many people find this lesson later in life. Saying yes to every request, meeting or social duty slowly fills up the day and leaves very little space for rest or clear thinking. Buffett himself keeps his schedule light so he can read, think and concentrate on what matters most to him.

Learning to say no brings a sense of control back into life for many adults. It allows energy to go into relationships and work that actually feel meaningful.

Living for other people’s approval

Buffett often refers to two ways people measure their lives. One is the “outer scorecard”, where success depends on what others think. The other is the “inner scorecard”, where personal values matter more than public approval. He has said, “It helps if you can be satisfied with an Inner Scorecard.”

People who depend on external validation often end up chasing comparisons that never end. With time, especially in the age of social media, this habit can make even achievements feel empty.

Those who grow older with more peace usually stop trying to impress others and start living in a way that matches their own values.

Staying around the wrong people

Buffett believes the people around you influences your life more than most decisions you make. He has said, “It is better to hang out with people better than you.”

As people age, relationships become even more important. Spending too much time with negative or draining people can slowly affect mood, thinking and habits. It often goes unnoticed until it starts affecting daily life in a deeper way.

A simple change in attention toward people who bring curiosity, respect and positivity can make a big difference in how life feels over time.

Ignoring your reputation

Buffett treats reputation like something that takes years to build but can be lost. He has warned, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you will do things differently.”

Shortcuts or compromises may feel harmless in the moment, but they tend to add up. Over time, they can affect how others trust you and how you see yourself.

People who hold on to their integrity often describe a kind of comfort that comes from knowing they can stand by their own actions without hesitation.

Measuring life the wrong way

Even with all his wealth, Buffett does not see money as the final measure of a good life. He has said, “When you get to my age, you will measure your success in life by how many of the people you want to have love you actually do love you.”

Careers end, possessions lose meaning and public attention fades. What stays longer are relationships. The people who are close in later years often become the most important part of life.

Letting go of status, titles and numbers as the main way to measure success is not easy, but it changes how people experience their later years.

Buffett’s message is simple but practical. A better later life is not built by adding more things, but by removing habits that create pressure, distraction and regret. Saying no more often, thinking for yourself, choosing better company and protecting your name can slowly change how life feels over time, especially when relationships are given real importance.