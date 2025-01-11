Sunidhi Chauhan Lost 10 Kg In 5 Days: Diet Secrets Behind Her Toned Body At 41 Revealed

Sunidhi Chauhan, one of Bollywood's most renowned playback singers, has captivated fans not only with her voice but also with her remarkable fitness transformation. At 41, she demonstrates that age is no barrier to reaching fitness goals. Recently, she shared how she managed to shed 10 kilograms in just five days, inspiring many with her journey.

Her trainer, Viraj Sarmalkar, credited Sunidhi’s unwavering dedication as the secret to her success. For her recent dance performance in Aankh alongside Sanya Malhotra, she worked diligently to lose five kilograms in 10 days.

Her fitness routine includes weightlifting, running, and other strength-focused exercises. Viraj revealed that Sunidhi can lift up to 90 kilograms, squat with 70 kilograms, and perform unassisted pull-ups. She also completed a five-kilometre run in just 25 minutes, showcasing her impressive stamina and determination.

Sunidhi attributes her transformation to her disciplined eating habits. Check her diet secrets here:

She follows a calorie-restricted diet, consuming fewer than 1,200 calories daily , and practices intermittent fasting.

is rich in protein, typically consisting of eggs and sourdough bread. Sunidhi believes that breaking her fast with protein and fats is more beneficial than starting with carbohydrates. To maintain her energy levels, she snacks on nuts and drinks a protein shake on days she lifts weights.

Her final meal is always finished before 7:30 PM to stay in line with her fasting schedule.

Sunidhi stresses that consistency is key, rather than resorting to extreme methods. She advocates for a balanced approach to fitness, ensuring she can maintain both her demanding career and her health.