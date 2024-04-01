Sustainable Living: Eco-friendly And Sustainable Home Decor Options Are Gaining Popularity

There is a growing trend among people to prioritise natural materials like wood, bamboo, and recycled glass. With people becoming more aware with each passing day, their choices have also become more informed where mass-produced furniture takes a backseat to upcycled treasures and locally sourced pieces, each with a unique story. Asha Patil, Founder of Banjara Kasuti shares about eco-friendly and sustainable home decor options gaining popularity. Sustainability is a key determinant in product selection across merchandise lines as sustainable choices reduce waste and promote responsible production practices.

Embarking on this journey towards sustainability, brands like Banjara Kasuti have revived the unique heritage of traditional and tribal art forms, like that of the Lambani community, along with their traditional embroidery art which has resulted in an eco-friendly product line – amalgamating sustainable ethics and home decor. The changing consumer sentiment eventually benefits the local artisans, helping them preserve their crafts.

Modern Heritage: Blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary designs for a fresh take on cultural attire

In recent times, there has been a growing trend of fast fashion and a noticeable shift in attires – the availability of cheap materials has handicapped the traditional attires which are on the decline and has negatively affected the cultural heritage of local communities.

However, fashion being cyclical gets constantly revisited and features a reimagining of the past. Blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary designs has further revitalised traditional attires/fashion - making them relevant for the modern wearer.

Modern heritage is a way to connect with cultural heritage in a manner that feels personal and contemporary. It balances the intricate craftsmanship and the rich symbolism of traditional clothing while adapting it to our modern lifestyles.

To bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, brands today not only revive the traditional and tribal art forms but also have a lasting impact on the communities – reviving the art forms from extinction. The fusion often involves incorporating cherished details like embroidery patterns, mirrors, and fabrics into modern cuts and styles which has a story, origin, and dismissal of its own.

With people increasingly embracing their cultural identity, modern fashion with a blend of contemporary design and traditional blend, is set to reach newer heights in the coming times, laying the field open for creativity and innovation.