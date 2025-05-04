Swipe, Save, Soar: Smart Hacks For Budget-Friendly Travel This Summer

As summer kicks in, adventure awaits! Whether on the beach or in the hills, smart spending is a great way to plan your holiday. Visa brings you top tips for a budget-friendly, secure, and hassle-free trip:

1. Choose payment options that reap benefits: When booking travel, experiences and accommodation, check for perks on your Visa credit, debit and prepaid cards! Many offer lucrative cashbacks, travel rewards, points or hotel and flight discounts. These perks can add up to great savings while you enjoy your time off!

2. Go contactless: Use your contactless cards wherever you go for secure, seamless, payments. You can also save Visa card details on payment apps and simply tap your smartphone to pay!

3. Use multicurrency cards for effective international spending: Skip the hassle of currency exchange and fluctuations by using a multicurrency forex or travel card. You can also enable international transactions on your everyday credit or debit card for seamless payments when abroad.

4. Pay Safe, Stay Secure: Chip-and-PIN cards have inbuilt encryption, follow PCI-DSS protocols and can be tokenised for online transactions. You can also use measures like biometric authentication, if available, for safer online payments.

5. Budget Like a Pro with Real-Time Alerts: Set up notifications on your app to track your spending in real time. No more end-of-trip surprises; just smooth sailing all summer long.