Tech-Savvy Parenting: Guiding Kids Through The Social Media Maze

It is known that social media and screen time can impact children’s mental health and safety, both positively and negatively, depending on how they are used. Nearly 70% of parents agree that parenting is more challenging now than it was 20 years ago, mainly because of social media and technology.

Experts often tell parents that the social media age will not go away but will evolve and expand. In terms of 21st-century parenting, social media is a tool, not a problem. How one navigates the tool is what matters. It’s about honing the skills to maximize what is available. To succeed in this digital era, one must acknowledge the winds, not blame them. As the saying goes, “He that knows not where he sails, no wind is favourable.”

Dr Deepti Kukreja, Consultant – Clinical Psychologist shares insights on parenting in the age of social media.

To help children make the most of their social media and technology use, parents are encouraged to guide them in engaging with content that provides educational or creative value. Children should be helped to identify their interests and find accounts or sites that promote these interests positively.

Research also suggests that people who engage with social media more actively, by posting or creating content, may benefit more than those who passively scroll. This can serve as a great outlet for creative or academic pursuits and talents.

Parents can use children’s motivation for screen time to encourage other desired behaviors at home. By setting up a clear “chore and reward” chart with screen time as the reward, compliance at home may be easier to achieve.

The primary challenge for parents in raising children today is the decline of face-to-face conversations. Here's what need to be done to have conversations at ease:

1. Genuine, direct communication is slowly becoming a rare practice in homes. An example of this is when a teenager shared that in their home, even mealtime notifications are sent through text messages.

2. It is essential to prioritize real conversations with children rather than seeking connection or validation on social media.

3. Building a strong connection requires talking, understanding, and engaging directly with family members without over-relying on online platforms for problem-solving.

4. Emotional intelligence is crucial in parenting in the social media era. If emotions are not in check, the entire parenting process can go awry.

Another critical issue is online safety, especially protecting children from inappropriate content, online predators, and cyberbullying.

1. Parents must openly discuss the benefits and risks of using social media, teaching children strategies for staying safe and responsible.

2. Keeping accounts private and posting content they would be proud of is essential. It is also important to make sure children know they can turn to parents if they encounter inappropriate content or cyberbullying.

3. Parents should stay connected with their children's social media accounts and ensure they have updated login information.

Screen time and social media can interfere with sleep and in-person socializing, so setting clear boundaries on when electronic use is appropriate is necessary. For instance, devices should be collected an hour before bedtime and before mealtimes with family or friends.

Parents can show their children they are in it together by refraining from using their own devices during these times. Limiting personal social media use, being mindful of what is posted, and following the same guidelines parents wish to set for their children is crucial.

The world, and the relationship with technology, is constantly evolving. While more research is needed to fully understand the impact of social media and screen time on mental health, parents can start supporting their children by using the skills that are known to work.

If parents are struggling to set boundaries and limits on screen time and social media use with their children, they should consult a mental health professional. Evidence-based therapeutic practices have been found effective in setting limits and encouraging positive behaviours.