MORNING ROUTINE

The 5 AM Club Trend: Is Waking Up Early Really The Key To Success?

The 5 AM Club can be transformative if it aligns with your natural rhythm and goals. It offers a peaceful start, time for self-improvement, and a sense of control over your day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 05:00 AM IST
The 5 AM Club Trend: Is Waking Up Early Really The Key To Success?

For years, early risers have been celebrated as the people who “get ahead in life.” From CEOs to athletes, many credit their success to waking up before the sun rises. The idea has been popularized by Robin Sharma’s bestselling book The 5 AM Club, which encourages individuals to start their day early for peak productivity, better focus, and improved well-being. But is waking up at 5 AM truly the secret formula to success, or is it just another lifestyle trend?

Why People Swear by the 5 AM Club?

Quiet Time for Focus
Early mornings are usually distraction-free. Without emails, calls, or social media notifications, people find it easier to concentrate on important tasks or personal growth activities like meditation, journaling, or reading.

Head Start on the Day
Waking up early gives you extra hours before the world fully wakes up. Many use this time to exercise, plan their day, or work on passion projects, which creates a sense of accomplishment before the day officially begins.

Mental and Physical Benefits
Studies show that early risers often report lower stress levels and better sleep quality. A consistent morning routine, paired with exercise and mindfulness, can boost both physical health and mental clarity.

The Other Side: Is It for Everyone?

While the 5 AM Club works wonders for some, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. Not everyone’s body clock is wired for early mornings. Night owls, for example, may feel groggy, unproductive, and even stressed if forced into an early wake-up schedule. Sleep experts warn that cutting back on rest to rise early can actually harm health, leading to fatigue, irritability, and decreased cognitive performance.

Success Is About Consistency, Not the Clock

True productivity doesn’t depend on what time you wake up—it depends on how you manage the hours you’re awake. Some of history’s most successful figures, from Winston Churchill to Mark Zuckerberg, thrived with late-night schedules. The real key lies in creating a routine that supports your energy levels, priorities, and lifestyle.

However, it’s not a universal rule for success. What truly matters is finding a schedule—whether it’s 5 AM or 10 AM—that allows you to be consistent, energized, and intentional with your time.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

