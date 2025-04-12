The Art Of Letting Go: Finding Happiness Through Surrender

One of the primary reasons behind human unhappiness lies in the inability to accept circumstances and let go—of people, events, situations—especially those that cannot be changed. This struggle with surrender stems from the illusion of control, the belief that one is entirely in charge of their life.

AiR - Atman in Ravi: Happiness Ambassador, Author, Spiritual Mentor and Philanthropist shares how to learn the art of letting go and finding happiness through surrender.

While individuals do possess free will and can choose their actions, their lives are also shaped by the unfolding of Karma—consequences of deeds from past lives. This unresolved Karma manifests in present circumstances, often bringing about situations beyond one’s control. The Law of Karma spares no one, and until these karmic debts are settled, challenges will continue to arise. Though positive actions in the present can influence future outcomes and create a happier life, the ultimate goal transcends Karma—it is Moksha, liberation from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

The path to this liberation begins with letting go and surrendering. While people must do their best in any given situation, they are encouraged to release attachment to personal expectations. One should not fixate on specific results. The Divine Will, which manifests through the Law of Karma, governs the universe. Understanding that every experience—be it joy or sorrow—is a result of Karma helps in cultivating acceptance. When life brings inevitable pain, such as the death of a loved one or unforeseen losses, acceptance rather than resistance is key. In these moments, the “ABCD Mantra”—Accept, do your Best, and in Consciousness, surrender the rest—serves as a guiding principle. Living by this mantra allows one to become a Divine Instrument, flowing with the Divine Will rather than resisting it.

On a practical level, daily life offers numerous opportunities for conscious release. Whether it is past wounds, regrets, failed relationships, or toxic emotions, individuals must actively choose to let go if they seek peace and happiness. Replaying the past—whether by nursing, cursing, or rehearsing painful memories—only prolongs suffering. True healing comes through reversing these patterns by surrendering. Clinging to the past leads to suffering, just as obsessing over an uncertain future causes anxiety. Therefore, letting go of the fear of what’s to come and abandoning material desires becomes essential.

Embracing positive emotions and living with FAITH—Full Assurance In The Heart; HOPE—Having Only Positive Expectations; and TRUST—Total Reliance, Unconditional Surrender to the Almighty—are powerful practices that lead to inner joy. Letting go is an act of trust in the divine order:

Like a feather in the air

Like a leaf in the sea

I surrender to Thee

I surrender to Thee

Ultimately, spiritual realization brings the highest form of surrender. When one understands that they are not merely the body, mind, or ego—but the immortal Divine Soul, a unique spark of God—they begin to transcend the illusion of identity. True surrender involves letting go of this mistaken sense of self and recognizing one’s divine essence. This shift from duality to non-duality—realizing that the self and God are not separate—unlocks the experience of oneness. It is the awakening to the truth that life is a grand illusion, a cosmic play, where each individual is but an actor. Everything is a manifestation of the Supreme Immortal Power known as God.