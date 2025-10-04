The Art Of Storing Banarasi Sarees: Keep Your Zari Untarnished for Years
Banarasi Saree Storing Tips: Banarasi saris are one of the favorite sarees of Indian women, but sometimes, improper storage can cause the golden zari color to fade, and the fabric can also become wrinkled and stained. Today, we'll show you how to store your Banarasi saris to prevent them from getting damaged.
Trending Photos
In India, the Banarasi sari is not just a fabric, but a kind of heirloom. From weddings to special occasions, the Banarasi sari holds a special place in every woman's wardrobe. Many mothers pass their Banarasi sari on to their daughters for weddings.
Its rich zari work and exquisite design ensure it remains ageless. Often, due to improper storage, the zari can darken over time, and the fabric loses its shine. Everyone should follow some simple tips to preserve a Banarasi sari for a long time. Today, we'll show you how you can keep your Banarasi sari sparkling like new for years to come.
Wrap in a cotton cloth
Banarasi saris should never be stored in polythene or plastic bags. This traps moisture and causes the zari to darken quickly. Banarasi saris should always be wrapped in a clean, soft cotton or muslin cloth. This allows the saris to circulate air and maintains the zari's shine.
Change the folds
If the saree is kept folded in the same way for a long time, it may tear at the folding point. Every two to three months, take out the Banarasi saree and change its folding. This will prevent tearing and also prevent stress on the zari work.
Moisture and Sunlight
Always store Banarasi sarees in a dry, cool place. Storing them in a humid environment can cause fungus to develop in the fabric and darken the zari. Sprinkle a little neem powder around the area where the saree is stored, or you can also place camphor nearby.
Keep away from perfumes and deodorants
Many women spray perfume or deodorant on their sarees after wearing them. This can cause the zari color to fade quickly. Before storing a Banarasi saree, gently air it out or have it dry cleaned.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv