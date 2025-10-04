The Art Of Storing Banarasi Sarees: Keep Your Zari Untarnished for Years

In India, the Banarasi sari is not just a fabric, but a kind of heirloom. From weddings to special occasions, the Banarasi sari holds a special place in every woman's wardrobe. Many mothers pass their Banarasi sari on to their daughters for weddings.

Its rich zari work and exquisite design ensure it remains ageless. Often, due to improper storage, the zari can darken over time, and the fabric loses its shine. Everyone should follow some simple tips to preserve a Banarasi sari for a long time. Today, we'll show you how you can keep your Banarasi sari sparkling like new for years to come.

Wrap in a cotton cloth

Banarasi saris should never be stored in polythene or plastic bags. This traps moisture and causes the zari to darken quickly. Banarasi saris should always be wrapped in a clean, soft cotton or muslin cloth. This allows the saris to circulate air and maintains the zari's shine.

Change the folds

If the saree is kept folded in the same way for a long time, it may tear at the folding point. Every two to three months, take out the Banarasi saree and change its folding. This will prevent tearing and also prevent stress on the zari work.

Moisture and Sunlight

Always store Banarasi sarees in a dry, cool place. Storing them in a humid environment can cause fungus to develop in the fabric and darken the zari. Sprinkle a little neem powder around the area where the saree is stored, or you can also place camphor nearby.

Keep away from perfumes and deodorants

Many women spray perfume or deodorant on their sarees after wearing them. This can cause the zari color to fade quickly. Before storing a Banarasi saree, gently air it out or have it dry cleaned.

