Blending traditions across the globe, destination weddings provide a unique opportunity for couples to blend different cultures and traditions with their own wedding. Couples are increasingly embracing this fusion of cultures. They also incorporate customs of their wedding destination, making their own wedding unique. These weddings beautifully represent a culture beyond borders.

Here are the best of the exotic locations where you can have fusion weddings that imbibe the local culture as well as customs of the couple’s family. Vaibhav Sadhwani, Co-founder, Behind The Scene Weddings – Destination Wedding Consultants shares the best exotic locations for fusion weddings.

Beach weddings in Goa

Today’s couples are looking beyond a standard sunset ceremony and wish for a more immersive experience that merges the natural beauty with a well crafted event. Bohemian setup with wooden décor, macrame or floral décor can amp up the vibe. There is an increased demand for cosy décor as they create a naturally romantic atmosphere. So, wedding planners are now focusing on personalisation. From handcrafted floral walkways, reception under the stars, sea side dining with Live folk music to bonfire sessions, everything can now be curated.

Royal weddings in Rajasthan

Udaipur, Jaipur, Kumbhalgarh are your go to options when you wish to get royal treatment at historic places. Planners are being called to orchestrate majestic wedding ceremonies in regal settings. If you want to go international then the castles of Europe offer an exquisite option. Extravagant lavishness, picturesque settings, horse drawn carriages, grand entrances, chandeliers, golden drapes are all a part of the royal experience. The wedding feast consisting of local cuisine adds to it. Weddings tend to be multi day events including the pre wedding rituals and post wedding celebrations where one can mix their own rituals with local celebrations and enjoy a fusion wedding.

Adventure infused weddings

Beyond the ceremony and reception, destination weddings are increasingly becoming about the whole experience. Wedding planners are curating itineraries that allow couple to enjoy a location as a part of the wedding. This might include pre wedding activities like yacht cruising, mountain hikes, giving mini vacation vibe. Couples are particularly drawn to the idea of making their wedding a shared adventure. Some are opting for adventure wedding, saying I do while ziplining through the jungle. Wedding planners are now collaborating with activity guides, to make it a safe experience. And such weddings take the word fusion to the next level.