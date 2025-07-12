The Future Of Food Delivery: How Restaurants Are Using Technology

Food delivery has come a long way from making a call on the phone and picking from a paper menu. Today, technology allows food delivery to be more intelligent, better, faster, and more personalized.

Whether you are ordering your favourite biryani, or a fresh salad bowl - there is great deal of activity occurring right beneath the surface - the majority of which can be attributed to technology.

Naman Mehar - Co founder - The Drunken Botanist shares how restaurants are using technology for food delivery.

One of the big differences we have witnessed is how AI (artificial intelligence) and targeting tools are enabling restaurants to identify their customers more deeply. We identify guests in a much deeper target not only by age, community, or location, but food habits, frequency, and level of spicy preference, or dietary restrictions. Thus, the food that you find on the app or on the social feed, is increasingly more becoming geared to you.

Naman says, "At our restaurants, for example, those analytics deliver patterns using AI to see which zones have a higher response for what cuisine. If an area has a higher use of similar users for asian or continental food, we will spotlight promotions and menu highlights in that zone. We will no longer have to produce an equal number of items or copy to each community. Technology ensures that we can improve the overall experience of delivery. "

Improved real-time tracking, up-to-minute delivery estimates, and instant feedback tools are enabling customers a continuous flow throughout the delivery process. On the backend, better kitchen management, inventory tracking and route planning is helping to keep all functions equal and digestion costs down.

Now, enabled through data a restaurant can start a cloud kitchen in a locality with a demand for a cuisine without needing to provide a full dine-in value proposition. Social media and digital marketing is now as important as providing good food — through the use of A/B testing, geo-targeted campaigns, and time-based ads are all graphic intelligence that we can incorporate into our campaigns. Ultimately, we are much more intentional and data driven. But the fundamental goal remains unchanged to provide great food in the best manner possible, and technology is simply enabling us to do that.