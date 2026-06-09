The future of workspaces in FY26: Why offices must function as ecosystems, not just infrastructure

Walk into any office in India today, and the shift is unmistakable. When desks are empty on some days, meeting rooms are overbooked on others, and attendance patterns remain erratic and unpredictable. This new scenario in most offices, big and small, is a reflection of how drastically work culture has changed. In India, the digital adaptation gap between technology capability and workplace experience is becoming increasingly visible. It is therefore a task that organizations must address with urgency, especially if they aim to strengthen their position as global capability hubs.

"Offices were traditionally designed as an infrastructure unit. They were meant to be fixed spaces built for routine, supervision, and consistency. But in FY26, we are witnessing that model becoming out of sync with reality. Work is no longer tied to a single place or schedule. More importantly, employees today choose the office intentionally, not by habit, but by outcome, coming in primarily for collaboration, learning, and culture-building," says Shakti Jalali, Commercial Director, ISS Facility Services, India.

This shift has also redefined what employees value. While flexibility remains a key driver, the 2026 Workplace revolution report tabled by ISS India highlights that the office experience itself must feel “worth the commute”, with curated environments playing a critical role in encouraging presence. This, in turn, has led office administrators to rethink accessibility, not just in terms of entry, but in terms of purpose.

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Offices are now spaces for specific outcomes depending on collaboration, innovation, and cultural alignment. But nevertheless, many workplaces are still designed for a past where presence equalled productivity.

Shakti says, "As we witness within our own workspaces, teams are distributed, schedules are fluid, and work moves constantly between physical and digital environments. In this context, offices cannot stay focused on being just standalone assets. They must operate as interconnected systems that bring together space, technology, and human behaviour.

At the same time, workplace expectations are far from uniform. The report also underscores that employees have fundamentally different motivations for coming into the office, ranging from collaboration and social connection to focus, predictability, or even escape from home distractions. This diversity makes it clear that a one-size-fits-all workplace model is no longer viable."

"Old models will also not work for another reason, the emergence of AI as a dynamic and present feature in all office functioning. Employees often have to switch between tools that don’t integrate, commute to offices that don’t match their work needs, or attend meetings where half the participants are remote. But beyond technology, the larger issue is experience design. The Workplace report highlights that workplace experience is shaped by multiple touchpoints: arrival, meetings, food, and departure, and even small improvements across these moments can significantly impact engagement," she adds.

Shakti says, "Forward-looking organizations are responding by redesigning workplaces around real usage patterns. They are creating modular spaces that support different modes of work, quiet zones for deep focus, collaborative areas for interaction, and social environments that foster connection. The report further highlights that employees expect dynamic spaces, opportunities for learning, and environments that feel vibrant, social, and inspiring."

Equally, there is a growing emphasis on values. Initiatives such as energy-efficient buildings, sustainable commuting, inclusive design, and visible sustainability practices are increasingly becoming integral to workplace design, reflecting what employees expect from modern organizations. The goal is no longer to bring everyone back, but to make the office worth coming back to.

This also requires a shift in how performance is measured. The traditional emphasis on presence is giving way to outcomes. Increasingly, organizations are moving from managing workplaces to orchestrating experiences, designing environments that adapt to different needs rather than enforcing uniformity.

In FY26, the most effective offices will not be the largest or the most expensive. They will be the most adaptive. They will function as ecosystems; responsive to change, integrated across physical and digital layers, and centered on human experience. Because the question is no longer whether offices are needed. It is whether they are designed for the way people actually choose to work.

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(Authored by Shakti Jalali, commercial director at ISS Facility Services. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)