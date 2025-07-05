The Gentle Power Of Music: Calming And Teaching Young Minds

Music remains one of the most timeless, gentle tools, even for children. It is a beautiful way to reach them, teach them, and calm their hearts. For children, especially in their early years, the language of music often speaks louder than words.

“Being an educator and a mother, music is something which has always held a special place in my heart,”

says Preeti Bhandary, Co-founder of Little Elly Preschools.

“It has fascinated me multiple times to see what a simple tune can do that words failed to. It calms, it cheers, and it connects with the very innocence of the children, especially toddlers. Whether it’s a soft lullaby during nap time or a silly rhyme during school, music has this incredible way of grounding children and bringing out their joy.”

The bond between children and music is almost instinctive. Even babies as young as a few months old respond to rhythm and melody with kicks, giggles, or babbles. But what begins as a fun activity holds deeper potential.

According to medical experts, music does more than just entertain—it heals and educates.

“As doctors, we have regularly seen how music has a positive impact on the mood and mindset of people, especially when it comes to children,” shares Dr. Sujatha Thyagarajan, Lead & HOD - Pediatric Intensive Care and Pediatric Emergency, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

“Going beyond the factor of fun or enjoyment, music actually has medicinal value and helps to calm anxiety or nervousness in the young. Soothing music slows down their breathing, relaxes muscles, and gives their brain permission to pause and reset.”

In preschools like Little Elly, music is not an “add-on”—it’s a pillar of their H.A.P.P.Y. curriculum. It is intentionally integrated into the rhythm of the day, from transitional moments to learning sessions. The effects are not just visible—they’re audible too: a child humming during quiet time, clapping in tune, or reciting a rhyme with a proud smile.

“It’s beyond singing songs,” Preeti Bhandary explains. “It's about helping the little ones express themselves, feel secure, and learn in a way that comes very naturally to them. Music settles little ones in when mornings are difficult or gets them into a rhythm when words are still unfamiliar to them. Music helps little ones settle in when they’re having a tough morning or find their rhythm when words are still new to them. It is very easy for the kids to learn complex words when you break them down and rhyme them together. And that is a seen fact.”

The science supports this.

Music engages parts of the brain associated with language, memory, and emotional control. Children who start with early exposure to music tend to exhibit more robust verbal abilities and improved memory recall. Far more important, music provides a means for all children—no matter their temperament or learning speed—to engage.

“Creating a safe and stimulating space for kids who have difficulty learning or are sensitive becomes very easy when music is included in the process,” adds Dr. Sujatha.

“A few minutes of soulful music every day before studying or sleeping can go a long way in bringing peace. Music is that magical tool that will work when nothing else does, to get through to children and communicate with them”.

In many ways, music builds community, too. A room filled with young ones that sing together, dance together, and rhyme together forms a bond that can withstand the test of time.

“Honestly, it’s those little hums, claps, and giggles during music time that remind us why we do what we do.”

says Bhandary.

“It’s simple, it’s powerful, and it works—and we see the difference it makes in our classrooms every single day.”

In this fast-paced world of ours, music teaches us to slow down. Be it an adult or a toddler, whenever there is any sort of dilemma or uncertainty. It helps to calm down, feel excited, or relate to the emotion that they are feeling. It is also a very effective tool for learning complex things in the easiest manner. It doesn’t take a grand concert to make a difference—just a song, a beat, and the will to listen to