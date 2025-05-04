Spirituality is the science of the Spirit, the Soul or the Atman. It is exploring the innermost depths of our existence, our Consciousness and attaining Realization of the Truth by Enlightenment. More than understanding about the outer world, Spirituality is about going inward, onward, forward, upward and Godward. Spirituality is about realizing that I am not I, I am not the body, mind and ego that I think I am, rather, I am the Soul, the Spark Of Unique Life, an energy speck from the Supreme Immortal Power, the great energy bundle, that we all call, God. Spirituality is about realizing that I am a manifestation of the Divine and so is every creature on this earth, whether living or non-living.

AiR Atman in Ravi, Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader shares the journey within meditation as a spiritual gateway.

It is about realizing the Divine element within us and living as a Divine being having a human experience. In a crux, Spirituality is about going within us, seeking answers about the truth of our being, our life, birth and existence. Spirituality is all about the journey inwards – going into the depths of our existence, tapping into our Consciousness, realizing the profound truths and attaining Self-Realization that will eventually lead us to God-Realization.

Meditation is one of the most powerful tools that can help us in our journey inwards and tap into our Consciousness. It is a practice that involves focussing the barraging thoughts of the mind, paying attention to each thought and reducing the Mental Thought Rate from a whopping 50 thoughts per minute to a state, where we pay attention to one thought at a time. Meditation calms the body to achieve a state of mental clarity, relaxation and mindfulness - a state of Consciousness, where our intellect shines and we are able to fully use our power of discrimination.

Meditation as a journey inwards is a beautiful concept. It’s about exploring the depths of our thoughts, mind, emotions and inner landscape to better understand who we are beyond external influences. Then, rather than just a technique for relaxation, meditation can become a profound tool for self-discovery, Self-Realization, healing and transformation. Through meditation, one can practice being fully present in each moment. This connection to the ‘now’ helps us tune out distractions, stop ruminating on the past or worrying about the future. In this way, the inward journey is not just about going deeper into one’s thoughts but also about releasing attachments and learning to be accepting and being content in the present moment. Meditation heals one’s innermost wounds. As we meditate, we may come across unresolved emotions or painful memories. Instead of avoiding them, meditation provides a safe space to confront them. We can observe these feelings without judgment, allowing them to surface and release naturally.

This process can lead to healing, self-compassion and growth. The journey inwards often requires facing our fears, insecurities and pain, but it’s through this process that we can experience transformation. Meditation fosters a deeper sense of integration between our body and spirit, taking us into the depths of Consciousness and making us aware of ourselves. With meditation, we can slowly begin to uncover the essence of higher Consciousness or Divinity within. One may also experience moments of unity, compassion and love that feel expansive and liberating. Meditation, over a period of time makes one experience a sense of interconnectedness with all things and creation in this universe. This realization can be profoundly transformative—it’s as if the boundaries between us and the world dissolve and we begin to experience a deep sense of unity. This is Spiritual Awakening or Enlightenment, where we realize that at the core, everything is one, everything is a manifestation of the Divine, SIP, the Supreme Immortal Power. Thus, meditation is a form of a spiritual gateway, a gateway into our own inner-being and Consciousness.

Rather than simply being a mental exercise, meditation then becomes a pathway to explore the deeper dimensions of existence—those that go beyond the physical world and the everyday concerns of life. It can lead us to profound experiences that transcend the material world. Meditation allows the constant chatter of thoughts of the mind to quiet down and transcend ordinary thinking, helping us access higher states of Self-Awareness - state of Consciousness. It enables us to experience Divine Love and Eternal Peace in a deeply personal and experiential way. Thus, meditation can serve as a catalyst for a Spiritual Awakening and Enlightenment.

In Conclusion, we can say that meditation as a spiritual gateway invites us to transcend the ordinary and experience the extraordinary state of Consciousness, awareness or mindfulness. Meditation takes us on a journey inwards, towards the sacred spiritual space, Consciousness, where we can connect with our deepest and innermost truths, discover a profound sense of peace and bliss in truth Consciousness and ultimately, awaken to a higher state of being by attaining Self-Realization and God-Realization.