The Monsoon Checklist: How To Stay Safe From Seasonal Infections

The monsoons provide welcome relief from the hot summer sun. But rains bring about a surge in seasonal infections with high humidity, water stagnation, and reduced levels of hygiene. You have everything to worry about from viral fevers and stomach infections to skin diseases and mosquito-borne diseases.

To keep you safe from all these during this season, here's an exhaustive monsoon checklist on hygiene, nutrition, and preventive measures. Dr. Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, shares the checklist on how to stay safe from seasonal infections.

1. Prioritize Personal Hygiene

Good personal hygiene is your first defense against infection.

Wash hands with soap often, particularly before meals or after returning from outside.

Trim your nails and keep them clean to avoid dirt accumulation and microbial overgrowth.

Shower daily and dry yourself properly, particularly in skin folds that are susceptible to fungal infections.

Change into dry clothes immediately to prevent skin irritation and fungal infection.

2. Avoid Stagnant Water

Mosquitoes reproduce very fast in stagnant water, and the chances of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya increase.

Empty flower pot trays, coolers, and open containers on a regular basis.

Use mosquito repellents, nets, and wear full-sleeved clothes in the evenings.

If you reside in a low-lying area, take appropriate drainage precautions to avoid waterlogging.

3. Eat Smart and Stay Hydrated

Your immunity is directly related to what you eat.

Refrain from eating street foods, raw salads, and cut fruits because they may contain bacteria.

Consume filtered or boiled water only to avoid waterborne infections such as cholera and typhoid.

Eat foods with immunity-building properties such as citrus fruits (high in Vitamin C), ginger, garlic, turmeric, and probiotic curd.

Have herbal teas or warm water with tulsi, cinnamon, or clove added to it for digestion and immunity support.

4. Be Careful of Gut Infections

Humid weather affects digestion and the gut.

Steer away from heavy, oily, and spicy food that may cause acidity or infection.

Clean fruits and vegetables well before cooking.

Keep cooked food clean and eat it fresh to prevent bacterial contamination.

5. Maintain Clean Surroundings

Clean surroundings minimize the chances of fungal, bacterial, and vector-borne infections.

Disinfect home surfaces that are touched often.

Maintain adequate ventilation to avoid mold and wetness, which may exacerbate respiratory illnesses.

Wash footwear before entering the house to avoid the spread of mud and bacteria.

6. Keep Your Skin and Feet Safe

Fungal infections such as athlete's foot and ringworm are a monsoon season norm.

Make sure your feet are kept dry and use moisture-wicking socks.

Apply anti-fungal powders if you have sensitive skin or get skin infections.

Do not walk barefoot in wet places to avoid coming into contact with infectious agents.

7. Seek a Doctor When Necessary

Don't take symptoms such as high fever, diarrhea, rashes, or long-lasting cough lightly. Early treatment can avoid complications. If you are immunocompromised by diabetes, asthma, or poor immunity, take special care and remain current on immunizations such as flu vaccines and typhoid boosters.