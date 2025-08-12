Learning is not a one-size-fits-all journey. Every child sees the world through a unique lens, shaped by their experiences, strengths, and environments. Yet, for generations, education systems have overlooked the diversity of how children learn best. The mystery lies not in whether children can learn, but in how we design learning that truly reaches them.

Renisha Bharvani, Head of Research, Legal and Funding at Rangeet, shares the mysteries behind how we learn what we read.

At the heart of this lies the science of learning—a multidisciplinary field combining insights from psychology, neuroscience, and education. Research shows that children learn best when learning is active, engaging, socially interactive, and joyful. The most effective classrooms go beyond memorisation. They create space for discovery, reflection, and connection—with the content, the teacher, peers, and the world around them.

This is where playful learning pedagogies shine. Playful learning blends exploration with intention. Through activities like storytelling, music, role play, and games, children engage multiple senses and make meaning in deeper ways. These experiences build essential cognitive and emotional skills—such as critical thinking, empathy, communication, and resilience. According to Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, playful learning not only enhances academic outcomes but also promotes creativity, collaboration, and a love for lifelong learning.

Educational psychologist Howard Gardner helped shift how we understand intelligence through his Theory of Multiple Intelligences. Rather than one dominant IQ, Gardner identified at least eight different intelligences—ranging from linguistic and logical-mathematical to bodily-kinesthetic, musical, interpersonal, and naturalistic. A child who struggles with traditional tests may thrive through art, movement, or working with others.

Recognising and engaging these varied intelligences helps ensure that no child is left behind. This holistic approach to learning is also essential in preparing children for the future. The World Economic Forum reports that the most in-demand skills today—including complex problem-solving, emotional intelligence, and adaptability—are rooted in social and emotional competence, not just technical knowledge. Integrating these skills into the learning process makes education more relevant, equitable, and transformative.

Ultimately, the mystery behind how we learn unravels when we center the child—valuing curiosity over compliance, engagement over efficiency, and empathy over evaluation. When learning is seen not as a rigid structure but as a vibrant, evolving process, we unlock every child’s potential to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Learning isn’t just about what’s taught. It’s about how it’s felt, lived, and experienced.