The Power Of 'Once Upon a Time': Why Storytelling Should Be A Daily Habit For Parents And Children

Within the soft sounds and hush of a child's bedroom, with the sun settling on the horizon, as the outside world sinks into a soft darkness that dimly fades into twilight, four simple, but possibly profound words that spark unlimited opportunities, can light up a universe of enchantment, “Once upon a time.” Those four words, just spoken as a whisper, spoken or read out loud, and throughout the centuries, invoke magic into the fabric of a child’s and family’s life.

But in our busy, screen-dominated culture, storytelling is typically eclipsed by digital diversions. It's time to repurpose this venerable craft – not as a sporadic indulgence, but as part of a daily practice that enriches minds, hearts, and connections.

Renowned storyteller Sudhanshu Rai beautifully captures this sentiment, “The magic of a story is its incredible power to whisk us away from the mundane and into the extraordinary.”

Igniting Imagination Through Stories

Storytelling does more than provide entertainment for the child; it ignites a child’s imagination in a way that few other activities can accomplish. When a parent tells a story, they are not retelling a series of events; they are inviting the child to join a rich imaginative experience, where dragons fly and heroes are made. Rai points out, "Through stories, children travel to other worlds, situations, and possibilities, and in doing so, develop their capacity for creative thinking."

This imaginative exercise strengthens cognitive flexibility, helping kids solve problems creatively. Research in developmental psychology indicates that young children who are subjected to storytelling regularly are associated with improved divergent thinking -- a hallmark of innovation. Children learn to view the world through "many lenses that foster compassion and tolerance," says Rai, through exposure to a range of stories, to be empathetic citizens of the global world.

Building Emotional Resilience

Stories are also loving educators of emotional resilience. In a world where kids are under increasing pressures – academic pressure to social media's constant tug – stories provide a safe haven to venture into difficult feelings. Rai says, "The characters they meet in stories – be they brave, imperfect, kind, or conflicted – can serve as mirrors that help them to process and understand emotions to face challenges with strength and compassion." For example, a child listening to a story about a character overcoming fear can muster the courage to stand up against a schoolyard bully. This emotional scaffolding assists children in developing resilience, preparing them to live through life's ups and downs with elegance.

Nurturing Minds and Morals

Eminent author Aditi Gupta underscored the importance of storytelling in cognitive and moral development. "Stories are not only fun for children, they help grow their language skills, build vocabulary, improve listening and bright children's imagination," she said. When compared to passive screen time, storytelling is when a child engages in active listening, as they visualize a story's scenes and predicting an outcome. This brain workout fortifies activities related to both language processing and comprehension providing youngsters a framework for academic success.

Moreover, stories subtly weave in life lessons. Gupta notes, "Many stories offer lessons about kindness, courage, and resilience in ways that are far more memorable than any form of learning." A tale about a kind-hearted fox or a brave underdog can teach empathy and perseverance more effectively than a lecture, leaving lasting impressions on young minds.

Forging Family Bonds

Storytelling is an effective panacea to the digital divide for parents. In a world where screens can easily fill family time, reading aloud puts everything on hold for a moment. Gupta insists, "It not only gets kids away from screens, but it provides a golden opportunity to connect, creating space for real connection." Such moments—whether reading a board book to a tot or making up a story for an older kid—builds trust and intimacy. "Sitting together and sharing stories makes us stronger, builds a family ritual—one that can be carried down and passed on from generation to generation," Gupta states. Parents have found that these sessions uncover their child's thoughts and fears and lead to greater mutual understanding.

A Legacy of Love and Wonder

Beauty of the story is its ease and universality. It needs no costlier gadget—merely a voice, a book, or a flash of imagination. Families can begin modestly, with a five-minute evening tale, and scale up from there. Rai terms it "a profound bond between parent and child: a timeless bond based on love, trust, and wonder and simply being together." In contrast to ephemeral digital play, these are moments that get etched into the family's memory, forging family identity generation to generation.

The power of “Once upon a time” is in its heart and mind growth potential. Gupta writes, “When children hear ‘once upon a time,’ it's not just an invitation to listen; it's a ticket to a different world outside of their own, where anything is possible.” When parents build storytelling into their daily routines, children become curious, caring, and resilient. Gupta reassures, “It’s not just about raising readers; it’s about raising good humans.”

So tonight, shut off your screens, gather your family, and let those four magical words do their work. Your own family story awaits.