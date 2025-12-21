The Rise Of Gym-Related Injuries: Are Young Indians Overtraining

In the last few years, gyms have been the cultural core of fitness in India, especially among young adults who are primarily seeking physical strength, an attractive physique, and general wellness. However, with this boom, there is an increasingly large wave of injuries connected with gyms.

The orthopaedic outpatient departments of big city hospitals are observing a massive jump in ligament sprains, shoulder impingement, lower-back strain, tendonitis, and juvenile cartilage stress in individuals in the age group of 35 and below. Dr. Simon Thomas, Senior Director - Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics Max Hospital shares the rise of gym- related injuries. The most common factor thus far has been the error not of 'exercise' but of overtraining, bad technique, and an unsupervised high-intensity workout.

Why Young Indians Are Getting Injured More Often

Young Indians are becoming gym members with great zeal and energy. Unfortunately, many of them get injured because they increase the intensity of their workouts too quickly for their bodies to adjust. Ambitious goals, social-media–influenced expectations, and mutually competitive workout environments are some of the factors that may be pushing beginners to lift heavier weights in an attempt at advanced movement without first developing basic strength and mobility.

Over the past few years, high-intensity group workout formats have gained popularity in India, attracting many young adults to organized studio classes. The category's revenue is thriving, with multiple major chains showing a 34% increase in operating income in 2024, up from the previous year. A significant portion of that revenue, about 1.5 times, now comes from physical gym centre locations, suggesting a transition to profitability after years of heavy losses.

Although their functional circuits, plyometrics, and hybrid strength sessions are known to be effective, the lack of proper technique and progression in these cases results in them loading the joints in a manner that is highly likely to cause sprains, tendon irritations, and muscle tears. Physiotherapists have reported about a 50% increase in injuries for participants compared to the pre-pandemic era, raising questions about safety in a fledgling and large category.

The rise in injuries is also witnessed in clinical patterns, according to studies, knee injuries account for the highest (23%) among common gym-related injuries, followed by injuries to the ankle and foot (16%), shoulder (14%), lower back (12%), neck (11%), and prolapsed or slipped disc (2%). The remaining 22% comprise injuries to the elbow, muscle strains, pulls and tears, and tendon ruptures. Hence, it is very common to see one rapidly losing their form due to exhaustion while their knees, lower back, and shoulders are being subjected to excessive strain.

This vulnerability gets even more highlighted when recovery is neglected.

Long working hours, poor sleep, and insufficient rest days reduce the body's capacity to endure demanding sessions. All these overlapping factors account for the gradual increase in gym-related injuries among young Indian adults.

Where the Injuries Are Coming From

The injuries seen in clinics nowadays are very much indicative of the patterns that can be traced back to gym practices. Most often, deadlifts and squats, when performed improperly, tend to be the root causes and often contribute to and aggregate lumbar spine injuries. A person who is performing a bench press incorrectly may feel the heavy lifting on their shoulder joint, while surface inflammations could result from the repetitive jumps and plyometric drills if strength conditioning is not done concurrently. Physiotherapy departments in tier-1 cities claim that almost one in three young people who go to the gym for treatment is coping with a training mistake that might have been avoided, usually because they trained too much or weren't supervised well.

The absence of proper rest is yet another factor that may lead to worsened situations. It is well-known that high-intensity routines require alternating days of mobility, stretching, and low-impact activity. A large number of young adults are engaged in training six or seven days a week without giving themselves the needed recovery. The body is thereby pushed into a state of cumulative microtrauma, which, over time, shows itself through pain, weakness, or acute injury.

Learning to Train Smarter

One of the positive aspects of this trend is that most injuries associated with gym activities can be avoided by making small and consistent changes over time. It is not a matter of choosing whether or not to have structured warm-ups, progressive overload, and rest days. Maintaining healthy joints and muscles is essential for long-term well-being. Young people should focus on proper technique instead of just putting in maximum effort, especially when performing compound lifts. Strengthening the core, hips, and stabilizer muscles can significantly help prevent knee and back injuries.

Just as important is the practice of listening to one's body. Pain that goes on for a long time after exercise, is sudden and sharp, or there is limited mobility, are signs that training should be changed. The decision to intervene at the earliest stage will thus prevent minor problems from growing into chronic dysfunction.

Gym-related injuries in the young Indian population are increasing, which is often misunderstood as the absence of a fitness culture. However, it is the lack of proper understanding of how to train sustainably. When enthusiasm is combined with unrealistic expectations and insufficient recovery, it leads to a pattern of overtraining that strains the joints, ligaments, and muscles.

Therefore, young people can safely enjoy the benefits of weight training if they are guided properly, with gradual progression, and enjoy the benefits of strength training without compromising long-term musculoskeletal health. The point of fitness is to strengthen the body, not to destroy it, and understanding this difference is what makes you exercise smarter, not just harder.