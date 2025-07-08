The Secret In The Sea: This Tiny Fish Could Stop Hair Fall And Strengthen Your Bones In Just Two Servings A Week

New Delhi: In North India, fish rarely gets the spotlight it deserves. Chicken, mutton and eggs rule most plates. And even when fish is served, it is usually the familiar names – Rohu, Katla and maybe Surmai if you are lucky. But hidden behind these crowd favorites lies a silver-bodied gem of the sea – one that quietly outperforms them all when it comes to pure nutritional power.

Its name? Tuna.

Yes, the same Tuna that often appears in canned form across the globe. But in its fresh form, this fish is a compact powerhouse of health benefits. Eat it just twice a week, and you might notice your hair fall fading away. Your bones? They start feeling stronger. Your energy? Steadier.

Delhi-based dietitian Poonam Duneja breaks it down – 85 grams of Tuna contains a whopping 21 grams of protein. It has zero carbs and only 1 gram of healthy fat. But that is just the beginning. Tuna is packed with Vitamin D, B12, Niacin, Selenium, Vitamin B6 and the holy grail of heart health – Omega-3 fatty acids.

Tuna’s rich calcium content makes it a strong ally for bone health. Its selenium and niacin help feed your scalp. That is why regular and moderate consumption can actually reduce hair loss, she says.

And that is not all. Tuna helps lower bad cholesterol, controls blood pressure and reduces your risk of cardiovascular diseases. For people battling anxiety, eye strain or mental fatigue, this fish offers a calming edge too.

Physically, tuna is a compact fish. Its silvery sheen and greenish-blue back shimmer like metal under water. It has a sharp, triangular mouth and a single spiked tail. No fins. It uses that single tail to dart forward in the sea. It rarely grows longer than 21 cm and typically weighs under 1.5 kg. Small fish. Big impact.

Tuna thrive in the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific, often travelling in groups as they search for food – from marine plants and tiny organisms to the eggs of other fish.

And here is the best part – they are affordable. A kilo of fresh Tuna can cost just Rs 50 to Rs 60. That is less than a coffee at most cafes.

Even pregnant women can safely enjoy it in moderation. And for home cooks, there is no shortage of options. You can try it in Mangalorean-style fish soup or grill it with spices and lemon. However you prepare it, it is a dish that nourishes far beyond your taste buds.

So, the next time you walk past the fish market or scroll through an online grocery app, give Tuna a try. A small switch in your plate could bring a big change to your hair, bones and heart.