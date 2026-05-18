The silent struggles of mothers that most women never talk about - ‘Are you okay?’

A mother is a person who loves unconditionally, nurtures, protects, and lifts up. But there are feelings, struggles, and experiences most moms don’t talk about. They silently juggle responsibilities with stress. Mothers don’t always say when they are tired. They don’t always admit when they are overwhelmed, unsure, and quietly wonder if they are doing enough.

Motherhood is not about perfection

"We keep showing up because the people we love depend on us. But behind that strength is also a woman who needs care, reassurance, rest, and sometimes, someone to simply ask, “Are you okay?” My daughter has taught me that motherhood is not about perfection. It is about presence. It is about making your child feel safe, heard, and loved, even on days when you are still learning how to hold everything together yourself. This is also something I have understood deeply through my work in healthcare. In many ways, mothers do this every day without hesitation and selflessly. However, mothers cannot always be the sole carers. Their well-being matters too. Their emotional health matters. Their pauses matter," says Sonam Garg Sharma, Founder & CEO, Medical Linkers.

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Motherhood is about showing up with love

"Mothers are often expected to carry everything with quiet grace. The home, the work, the emotions, the decisions, the difficult days, and the invisible worries. But what we rarely say out loud is that we are also learning while we are leading. Motherhood has taught me that I do not always have to have it right. As a single mother, I have had to balance work, family responsibilities, and parental responsibilities, often at the same time. My children have seen that journey closely. They have supported me in ways they may not even realise, and they have taught me that being a mother does not mean being perfect. It means being human."

"There are days when you are strong, and there are days when you are simply trying. Both are equally real. For me, motherhood is about showing up with love, honesty, and presence. It is about creating a space where your children can come back to you with their achievements, confusion, heartbreaks, mistakes, and dreams, without fear or judgment," reveals Anika Parashar, Founder and CEO at The Woman's Company, and Founder Director at Organ India.

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Women have learned to accept discomfort

"Mothers are often expected to keep going with strength and grace, even on the days when they feel exhausted, overwhelmed, or emotionally drained. Many silently adapt to discomfort, compromise on their own needs, and continue putting everyone else first without pause. However, comfort, care, and confidence must never be considered luxuries for women."

"For way too long now, women have learned to accept discomfort and adjust silently to any hurdles in their daily lives. Confidence stems from feeling comfortable with oneself, and when women particularly mothers receive adequate care and attention from the minutest aspects of their lives, they become free, expressive, and confident," says Manveen Ssharma, CEO, Pinq Polka.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)