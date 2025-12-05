The Ultimate Asian Spice Feast: Dumplings, Prawns And Fire Cracker Chicken

Embark on a culinary journey where bold flavors, vibrant colors, and irresistible aromas come alive on a single plate. This trio of creations — the delicate Chicken & Scallion Chili Oil Dumplings, the umami-rich Miso Butter Garlic Chili Prawns, and the fiery, crisp Fire Cracker Chicken — brings together the best of modern Asian-inspired cooking.

From gentle steam to sizzling sears, each dish celebrates fresh ingredients, handcrafted sauces, and a perfect balance of heat and harmony. Prepare to indulge in a feast that excites the senses and elevates every bite, as shared by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Zuki.

CHICKEN & SCALLION CHILI OIL DUMPLING

A delicious, healthy steamed chicken dumpling can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Ingredients

Chicken mince 100gm

Salt 5gm

Pepper 5gm

Celery chop 10gm

Leeks chop 10gm

Sautéed onion 20gm

Coriander chop 5gm

Beet root dough 40gm

Lemongrass chop 3gm

Lemongrass sauce 10gm

Chili oil 40ml

For the dough:

Wheat starch 250gm

Tapioca starch 125gm

Boiling water 40ml (approx.)

Beetroot juice 40ml

Oil 5ml

Method:

1. Clean the chicken and pass it through a mincer machine.

2. Add the seasoning and other ingredients

3. Make the mix and keep it in the chiller for 30 minutes.

4. Take out the mixture after 30 minutes and keep aside for filling inside the beet root dough. Fill the mixture of 25 g each in individual sheets and wrap them like a roll.

5. Take a dim sum basket and steam the rolls for 7 to 8 minutes, and serve hot with chili oil

For the dough:

Mix the wheat starch and tapioca starch in a mixing bowl. Slowly add in the boiling water & beet root juice while stirring rapidly. Now add the oil and continue to stir. Knead the dough for a couple of minutes, until it turns into a smooth dough ball. Roll the dough into a long cylinder, and divide it into 18 equal pieces. Cover the dough pieces with a damp paper towel.

MISO BUTTER GARLIC CHILI PRAWNS

Ingredients

Marinated 8/12 size prawns 16 pcs

Miso butter garlic sauce 500gm

Edible flowers 2pc

Baby red radish 10gm

Togarashi 2gm

Tanuki crunch 30gm

Lemon 1 no

MARINATED PRAWNS

Ingredients

8/12 prawns 16 pcs

Salt 5gm

Black pepper 3gm

Sesame oil 30ml

Broth powder 3gm

Chop fresh red chili 10gm

Garlic chop 20gm

MISO BUTTER GARLIC SAUCE

Ingredients

Butter 200gm

Garlic chop 100gm

Leeks chop 300gm

Onion chop 200gm

Miso paste 30gm

Sake 20ml

Mirin 20ml

Yuzu juice 20ml

Orange zest 5gm

Lemon juice 30ml

Spring onion 100gm

Coriander fresh 100gm

Green chili 50gm

Fresh red chili 50gm

Olive oil 100ml

Chili oil 30ml

TANUKI CRUNCH RECIPE

Ingredients

Tempura flakes 100gm

Chili powder 5gm

Garlic powder 5 gm

Onion powder 5gm

Fried garlic 10gm

Salt 2gm

Black pepper 2gm

Broth powder 2gm

Method:

1. Wash the prawns, clean them by removing the vein, and again wash them. Pat dry and marinate the prawns as per the recipe.

2. Make the sauce. In a hot pan, add olive oil and butter, and add garlic. Sauté it for 2 to 3 minutes, and then add leeks and onion and stir-fry it.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for 2 mins.

4. In a Hot pan, sear prawns from both sides for 2 mins each and then toss them in the sauce.

5. Assemble: In a Plate, arrange the prawns, drizzle the sauce on the prawns, and top it up with tanuki crunch, garnish with baby radish or micro greens & edible flowers, and a slice of lemon

FIRE CRACKER CHICKEN

Ingredients

Marinated Sliced chicken breast 500gm

Refined oil for frying 500gm

Onion slice 200gm

Yellow bell pepper 200gm

Red bell pepper 200gm

Spring onion 200gm

Garlic chop 30gm

Dry red chili chop 30gm

Fire cracker sauce 100gm

MARINATED CHICKEN

Ingredients

Sliced chicken 500gm

Salt 5gm

Black pepper 3gm

Sesame oil 30ml

Broth powder 5gm

Chop fresh red chili 10gm

Garlic chop 20gm

Corn flour 100gm

Egg 1 no

Oil 20ml

Method:

1. Clean the chicken breast and cut thin slices of chicken.

2. Marinate the chicken with all the above ingredients mentioned in the recipe.

3. Leave for 10 mins

FIRE CRACKER SAUCE

Ingredients

Oil 100gm

Garlic chop 80gm

Chili flakes 50gm

Sriraja sauce 400gm

White sesame 5gm

Black sesame 5gm

Chinese chili pastes 10gm

Brown sugar 40gm

White vinegar 15gm

Veg stock water 200ml

Celery chop 40gm

Light soy 20ml

Leeks chop 20gm

Onion chop 20gm

Spring onion 100gm

Coriander fresh 100gm

Green chili 50gm

Fresh red chili 50gm

Olive oil 100ml

Chili oil 30ml

Method:

1. Marinate the chicken as per the recipe, and once marinated for 30 mins, in a wok, put oil and heat it at 180 degrees. Now add the chicken slices and cook them for 3 to 5 minutes till they become nice and crispy.

2. Make the sauce. In a hot pan, add oil and garlic. Sauté it for 2 to 3 minutes, and then add leeks and onion and stir-fry it.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for 2 mins.

4. In a wok, add garlic, diced onions dice and bell peppers, and sauté them for 1 min and then toss them in the sauce.

5. Assemble: In a Plate, arrange the chicken, drizzle the sauce on the chicken, and garnish with microgreens & edible flowers.



