The Ultimate Asian Spice Feast: Dumplings, Prawns And Fire Cracker Chicken
From gentle steam to sizzling sears, each dish celebrates fresh ingredients, handcrafted sauces, and a perfect balance of heat and harmony. Prepare to indulge in a feast that excites the senses and elevates every bite.
Embark on a culinary journey where bold flavors, vibrant colors, and irresistible aromas come alive on a single plate. This trio of creations — the delicate Chicken & Scallion Chili Oil Dumplings, the umami-rich Miso Butter Garlic Chili Prawns, and the fiery, crisp Fire Cracker Chicken — brings together the best of modern Asian-inspired cooking.
as shared by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Zuki.
CHICKEN & SCALLION CHILI OIL DUMPLING
A delicious, healthy steamed chicken dumpling can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Ingredients
- Chicken mince 100gm
- Salt 5gm
- Pepper 5gm
- Celery chop 10gm
- Leeks chop 10gm
- Sautéed onion 20gm
- Coriander chop 5gm
- Beet root dough 40gm
- Lemongrass chop 3gm
- Lemongrass sauce 10gm
- Chili oil 40ml
For the dough:
- Wheat starch 250gm
- Tapioca starch 125gm
- Boiling water 40ml (approx.)
- Beetroot juice 40ml
- Oil 5ml
Method:
1. Clean the chicken and pass it through a mincer machine.
2. Add the seasoning and other ingredients
3. Make the mix and keep it in the chiller for 30 minutes.
4. Take out the mixture after 30 minutes and keep aside for filling inside the beet root dough. Fill the mixture of 25 g each in individual sheets and wrap them like a roll.
5. Take a dim sum basket and steam the rolls for 7 to 8 minutes, and serve hot with chili oil
For the dough:
Mix the wheat starch and tapioca starch in a mixing bowl. Slowly add in the boiling water & beet root juice while stirring rapidly. Now add the oil and continue to stir. Knead the dough for a couple of minutes, until it turns into a smooth dough ball. Roll the dough into a long cylinder, and divide it into 18 equal pieces. Cover the dough pieces with a damp paper towel.
MISO BUTTER GARLIC CHILI PRAWNS
Ingredients
- Marinated 8/12 size prawns 16 pcs
- Miso butter garlic sauce 500gm
- Edible flowers 2pc
- Baby red radish 10gm
- Togarashi 2gm
- Tanuki crunch 30gm
- Lemon 1 no
MARINATED PRAWNS
Ingredients
- 8/12 prawns 16 pcs
- Salt 5gm
- Black pepper 3gm
- Sesame oil 30ml
- Broth powder 3gm
- Chop fresh red chili 10gm
- Garlic chop 20gm
MISO BUTTER GARLIC SAUCE
Ingredients
- Butter 200gm
- Garlic chop 100gm
- Leeks chop 300gm
- Onion chop 200gm
- Miso paste 30gm
- Sake 20ml
- Mirin 20ml
- Yuzu juice 20ml
- Orange zest 5gm
- Lemon juice 30ml
- Spring onion 100gm
- Coriander fresh 100gm
- Green chili 50gm
- Fresh red chili 50gm
- Olive oil 100ml
- Chili oil 30ml
TANUKI CRUNCH RECIPE
Ingredients
- Tempura flakes 100gm
- Chili powder 5gm
- Garlic powder 5 gm
- Onion powder 5gm
- Fried garlic 10gm
- Salt 2gm
- Black pepper 2gm
- Broth powder 2gm
Method:
1. Wash the prawns, clean them by removing the vein, and again wash them. Pat dry and marinate the prawns as per the recipe.
2. Make the sauce. In a hot pan, add olive oil and butter, and add garlic. Sauté it for 2 to 3 minutes, and then add leeks and onion and stir-fry it.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for 2 mins.
4. In a Hot pan, sear prawns from both sides for 2 mins each and then toss them in the sauce.
5. Assemble: In a Plate, arrange the prawns, drizzle the sauce on the prawns, and top it up with tanuki crunch, garnish with baby radish or micro greens & edible flowers, and a slice of lemon
FIRE CRACKER CHICKEN
Ingredients
- Marinated Sliced chicken breast 500gm
- Refined oil for frying 500gm
- Onion slice 200gm
- Yellow bell pepper 200gm
- Red bell pepper 200gm
- Spring onion 200gm
- Garlic chop 30gm
- Dry red chili chop 30gm
- Fire cracker sauce 100gm
MARINATED CHICKEN
Ingredients
- Sliced chicken 500gm
- Salt 5gm
- Black pepper 3gm
- Sesame oil 30ml
- Broth powder 5gm
- Chop fresh red chili 10gm
- Garlic chop 20gm
- Corn flour 100gm
- Egg 1 no
- Oil 20ml
Method:
1. Clean the chicken breast and cut thin slices of chicken.
2. Marinate the chicken with all the above ingredients mentioned in the recipe.
3. Leave for 10 mins
FIRE CRACKER SAUCE
Ingredients
- Oil 100gm
- Garlic chop 80gm
- Chili flakes 50gm
- Sriraja sauce 400gm
- White sesame 5gm
- Black sesame 5gm
- Chinese chili pastes 10gm
- Brown sugar 40gm
- White vinegar 15gm
- Veg stock water 200ml
- Celery chop 40gm
- Light soy 20ml
- Leeks chop 20gm
- Onion chop 20gm
- Spring onion 100gm
- Coriander fresh 100gm
- Green chili 50gm
- Fresh red chili 50gm
- Olive oil 100ml
- Chili oil 30ml
Method:
1. Marinate the chicken as per the recipe, and once marinated for 30 mins, in a wok, put oil and heat it at 180 degrees. Now add the chicken slices and cook them for 3 to 5 minutes till they become nice and crispy.
2. Make the sauce. In a hot pan, add oil and garlic. Sauté it for 2 to 3 minutes, and then add leeks and onion and stir-fry it.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for 2 mins.
4. In a wok, add garlic, diced onions dice and bell peppers, and sauté them for 1 min and then toss them in the sauce.
5. Assemble: In a Plate, arrange the chicken, drizzle the sauce on the chicken, and garnish with microgreens & edible flowers.
