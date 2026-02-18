Thought of the day by APJ Abdul Kalam: 'If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun'

In today’s fast-moving world, negativity often spreads faster than positivity. That’s why starting your day with a powerful and meaningful thought can truly make a difference. Today’s thought of the day comes from one of India’s most respected leaders and visionaries, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”

This powerful motivational quote reminds you that success never comes easily. Just like the sun burns brightly to give light, we too must work hard, face struggles, and stay determined if we want to achieve something great in life.

Sometimes, in moments of confusion, when we repeat mistakes or feel unsure about our path, it is important to pause, rethink, rewind, and correct ourselves. It is never too late to return from a wrong path. This thought keeps you motivated and emotionally strong, even during tough times.

Why is this thought important?

This thought teaches you the value of hard work, patience, and perseverance. In a world where everyone wants instant success, it reminds you that real achievement requires effort and sacrifice.

It encourages students, professionals, and dreamers to stay focused on their goals, even when things become difficult. Instead of giving up, we must be ready to “burn” through challenges.

How does this thought impact your life?

When you truly understand this quote, it changes your mindset.

You stop fearing failures.

You start accepting challenges.

You become more disciplined.

You understand that struggle is part of success.

This thought of the day teaches that exams, competition, and failures are stepping stones, not roadblocks.

Benefits of this thought

Builds Mental Strength: Helps you stay strong during tough times.

Encourages Hard Work: Reminds you that effort is necessary for success.

Promotes Positive Thinking: Shifts your focus from problems to solutions.

Improves Confidence: Makes you believe in your ability to overcome challenges.

Develops Patience: Teaches that success takes time.

This makes it a powerful motivational quote that can inspire people of all ages.

How this thought helps in Self-Improvement

Self-improvement begins when we accept our weaknesses and work on them. This quote tells you that growth sometimes feels uncomfortable just like burning.

When you:

Accept your mistakes,

Learn from past experiences,

Correct your direction,

You slowly move closer to your goals. It reminds you that it’s never too late to change your path and start again.

How to apply this thought in daily life

Here are some simple ways to apply this thought every day:

Set Clear Goals: Know what you want to achieve.

Work Consistently: Even small daily efforts matter.

Learn from Failures: Treat mistakes as lessons.

Stay Disciplined: Avoid distractions and stay focused.

Believe in Yourself: Trust the process.

You can even use this as a thought of the day in English for school assembly to inspire others. Reading such motivational thoughts daily builds a strong and positive mindset.

As you begin your day, let this powerful thought by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam guide your actions and mindset. Remember that every challenge you face is shaping you into a stronger and wiser person. Success may not come instantly, but with consistent effort, patience, and belief in yourself, you will eventually shine. Keep moving forward, learn from your mistakes, and never be afraid of hard work because only those who are willing to burn with dedication can truly shine like the sun.