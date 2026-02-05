Thought of the day by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: 'You have to dream before your dream can come true'

In today’s fast-moving world, negativity often spreads faster than positivity. Daily pressures, confusion, repeated mistakes, and self-doubt can make us feel lost about our direction in life. During such moments, a powerful thought can act like a pause button helping you rethink, rewind, and realign your path.

Today’s thought of the day, shared by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, reminds you of the true starting point of success: dreaming.

Dr Kalam believed that every achievement begins with a dream. His words encourage us to imagine a better future before we can actually achieve it.

The Thought

'You have to dream before your dream can come true' – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

This simple yet powerful line reminds you that success does not happen by chance. Before anything becomes real, it must first exist in your mind. Dreaming means visualising your goals, believing in them, and giving them a direction.

Why is this thought important?

This thought is important because it teaches you that dreams are the foundation of progress. Without dreams, life becomes routine and directionless. Dreaming gives you purpose and motivation to move forward, even when things feel difficult.

Dr Kalam himself came from a humble background, yet his dreams took him from a small town to becoming the President of India. His life proves that dreaming is not a waste of time it is the first step towards growth.

How does this thought impact your life?

This thought encourages you to think beyond your current situation. It pushes you to imagine what you truly want, instead of focusing only on your limitations. When you dream, you begin to set goals, make plans, and take action.

It also helps you stay hopeful during tough times. When you have a dream, setbacks feel temporary because you know where you are heading.

Benefits of this thought

Builds confidence and self-belief

Gives clarity about goals and direction

Keeps you motivated during failures

Encourages positive thinking

Helps you break free from fear and doubt

Dreaming gives your efforts meaning and turns ordinary days into steps toward something bigger.

How this thought helps in self-improvement

Dreaming pushes you to improve yourself. When you imagine a better version of your life, you naturally start working on your skills, habits, and mindset. You become more disciplined, focused, and patient.

This thought reminds you that growth starts internally. Before changing your circumstances, you must change your thinking.

How to apply this thought in daily life

Start your day by visualising your goals

Write down your dreams, no matter how big or small

Take small steps every day toward your dream

Learn from failures instead of giving up

Surround yourself with positive and inspiring people

Even small actions, when guided by a clear dream, can lead to big changes over time.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s words remind us that dreaming is not optional it is essential. In moments of confusion or self-doubt, pause and ask yourself what you truly want from life. Once you allow yourself to dream, the path becomes clearer.

Remember, every great achievement begins as a dream. Trust yourself, stay hopeful, and keep moving forward—because your dreams have the power to shape your future.