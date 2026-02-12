Advertisement
NewsLifestyleThought of the day by Swami Vivekananda: Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead; If you lose, you can guide
THOUGHT OF THE DAY IN ENGLISH

Thought of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead; If you lose, you can guide'

Taking risks helps you grow and discover your true potential. Whether you succeed or fail, every experience teaches you something valuable and moves you forward in life.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In today’s fast-moving world, negativity spreads faster than positivity.
  • Many people feel confused, stuck, or unsure about their decisions.
  • We often repeat the same mistakes and hesitate to move forward because of fear.
In today’s fast-moving world, negativity spreads faster than positivity. Many people feel confused, stuck, or unsure about their decisions. We often repeat the same mistakes and hesitate to move forward because of fear. During such moments, it becomes important to pause, rethink, and correct our path. A powerful thought can change our mindset, and today’s thought by Swami Vivekananda reminds us that taking risks is an important part of growth and success.

Thought of the Day

“Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide.”

This thought teaches you that no effort ever goes to waste. Whether we succeed or fail, every experience helps you grow wiser and stronger.

Why is this thought important?

This thought is important because it removes the fear of failure. Many people avoid taking risks because they are afraid of losing. Swami Vivekananda reminds you that even failure has value. Winning gives us leadership, while losing gives us experience and wisdom. Both outcomes help us move forward in life.

How does this thought Impact Your Life?

This thought changes the way you look at success and failure. Instead of fearing mistakes, you start seeing them as learning opportunities. It encourages you to try new things, take bold decisions, and trust yourself. Over time, it builds confidence and courage to face challenges.

Benefits of This Thought

Reduces fear of failure

Encourages courage and confidence

Builds a positive mindset

Helps you learn from mistakes

Motivates you to keep moving forward

This thought helps you understand that every step you take adds value to your journey.

How this thought helps in Self-Improvement

Self-improvement begins when you step out of your comfort zone. This thought pushes you to try, learn, and grow. When you win, you become a leader. When you lose, you gain experience that can help others. In both cases, you become better than before.

How to apply this thought in daily life

Take small risks instead of waiting for perfection

Do not fear mistakes; learn from them

Try new opportunities even if success is uncertain

Accept failures with a positive attitude

Use your experiences to guide and inspire others

By applying this thought daily, you will notice personal growth and inner strength.

Swami Vivekananda’s thought teaches us that life is not about avoiding risks but about learning from every experience. Success and failure are both teachers in their own way. When you stop fearing failure and start trusting your journey, you grow stronger, wiser, and more confident. Let this thought guide you to take brave steps toward a better future.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
