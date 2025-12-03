Tired Of Delhi Smog? These Indian Cities Have The Lowest AQI To Breathe Easy

New Delhi: Some of India’s best cities offer more than cultural charm and career opportunities. They also provide you cleanest air to breathe. With a focus on sustainable living and smart urban planning, these cities show that development and healthy lifestyles can go hand in hand.

Here are five cities that offer you non-toxic air:

Jodhpur

Famously known as the Blue City, Jodhpur in Rajasthan pairs cultural richness with a high quality of life. Its air quality index (AQI) stands impressively at 29, making it one of the cleanest cities in India.

Residents enjoy the panoramic views of Mehrangarh Fort, stroll past the city’s iconic blue houses and embrace a slower and peaceful pace of life on the edge of the Thar Desert.

Affordable living and vibrant local traditions make it a city that feels both timeless and welcoming.

Indore

The financial capital of Madhya Pradesh consistently ranks among India’s cleanest cities, thanks to its waste management system that includes mechanised road sweeping and strict construction regulations.

With an AQI of 37, the city offers a breath of fresh air in more ways than one. Indore also shines as an educational hub, hosting both the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management. Its balance of cleanliness, learning and lifestyle makes it a standout model for urban living.

Pune

Located not far from Mumbai, Pune has carved its own identity as a serene alternative to the bustling metro. With an AQI of 41, the city enjoys limited industrial activity and a sprawling green cover, which makes it ideal for residents seeking a healthy environment.

Often called the “Oxford of the East”, Pune houses several prestigious educational institutions. Its proximity to Mumbai offers ample professional opportunities without the metropolitan chaos.

Gwalior

Gwalior’s air quality remains impressive with an AQI of 50, thanks in part to regular monsoon rains that refresh the city’s atmosphere.

Renowned as a UNESCO Creative City of Music, it is the birthplace of one of India’s oldest gharanas (musical lineage) of classical music.

The city’s ongoing Smart City project is modernising infrastructure, blending tradition with technology and elevating the everyday experience for its residents.

Raipur

The capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur is fast emerging as a non-metro urban hub. According to a LinkedIn study in 2025, the city is among India’s fastest-growing centres for industry and employment, particularly in steel, power and cement sectors.

Despite its industrial presence, Raipur maintains an AQI of 51, proving that growth and clean air can coexist. With affordability and rising standards of living, it is becoming a magnet for families and professionals.