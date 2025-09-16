Advertisement
BATHROOM CLEANING TIPS

Tired Of Rust, Stains, White Marks On Bathroom Taps? Here’s How To Bring Their Sparkle Back In Minutes

Rust, water stains and white marks often settle on taps and handles. No matter how many times you scrub, the dirt does not go away, and the shine slowly fades. There are a few simple home remedies that can fix this problem. With these tricks, your taps can sparkle like new again.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 05:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bathroom fixtures. Photo: X

New Delhi: Water stains, rust marks and white deposits often settle on bathroom faucets and handles. Repeated cleaning fails to remove them and the shine disappears. Many households face this issue. The solution does not require expensive cleaners or professional help. A few simple remedies can bring back the sparkle in minutes.

Lemon For Rust Removal

The citric acid in lemon works directly on rust. Apply lemon juice on the faucet and handles. Leave it for 10 minutes. Wipe it gently with a clean cloth. The stains fade and the surface regains its shine.

Baking Soda Paste

Mix baking soda with a little water to prepare a thick paste. Apply it over the rusted spots. Scrub with a soft brush. The stains loosen within minutes and vanish.

White Vinegar For Shine

Soak a cloth in white vinegar. Rub it over the faucets. The mixture removes dirt and rust together. The surface becomes clean and shiny again.

Lime, Salt And Vinegar Trick

Take one cup of lime powder. Add half a teaspoon of salt and water. Prepare a paste. Spread it over rusted areas. Leave for 10 minutes. Add a few drops of vinegar. Let it sit for two to three minutes. Scrub with a pad. The faucet looks new.

Dish Soap And Warm Water

Stubborn marks need stronger action. Use dishwashing soap with warm water. The grease-cutting formula in dish soap loosens the toughest stains. After scrubbing, the surface clears quickly.

Weekly Care

Regular care saves effort. Use these remedies once a week. Faucets remain free from rust and stains. The shine lasts for long.

