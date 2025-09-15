Tired Of Yellow Stains In Your Toilet? Forget Expensive Chemicals, Shine It For Just Rs 10

How to clean a toilet like a pro: Struggling with stubborn stains in your Indian-style toilet? There is no need to rely on costly chemical cleaners. A handful of simple household items can do the job in minutes. The solution is safe, effective and surprisingly cheap.

For many households, cleaning toilets is a daily headache. The yellow patches, hardened layers and dull surfaces refuse to go despite repeated scrubbing. Most people pick up chemical cleaners from the market. These liquids often promise miracles but deliver little. They also leave behind strong fumes that can be harmful to health.

Housewife Sunita Patel shared a tried and tested home remedy. The formula is simple. It works fast and costs no more than Rs 10. The best part is that all ingredients come straight from the kitchen shelf.

What You Need

4 spoons of baking soda

2 spoons of salt

Juice of 2 lemons or a splash of white vinegar

1 packet of Eno

1 sachet of shampoo worth Re 1

Step-By-Step Method

First, wet the entire surface of the toilet pan thoroughly. Sprinkle the baking soda and salt generously. Baking soda is a natural cleaning agent. It loosens dirt. Salt acts as a scrubbing agent and helps dislodge stubborn patches.

Next, pour the lemon juice or white vinegar over the surface. The natural acid attacks yellow stains and breaks the buildup. As soon as it touches the soda mix, you will see fizzing bubbles. This reaction helps lift the grime quickly.

Now add one packet of Eno. The extra fizz works deep into the layers of dirt and shakes it loose. Take a toilet brush and scrub the surface well. Focus on yellow lines and hardened deposits.

After this, tear open the one-rupee shampoo sachet. Pour a little on the brush and scrub again. Shampoo not only cleans but also leaves freshness behind.

Finally, rinse the toilet with plenty of water.

Why This Works

Baking soda neutralises odour and breaks dirt.

Salt provides a natural scrubbing effect.

Lemon juice or vinegar contains acid that clears stains and brightens the surface.

Eno adds fizz that helps dislodge stubborn layers.

Shampoo leaves freshness and a neat finish.

Benefits Of This Method

The method is natural and safe. It avoids harmful chemicals. It costs far less than market cleaners. It works within minutes. It uses everyday ingredients. It is especially useful in the rainy season, when dampness and moisture make toilets dirty faster.

With this pocket-friendly method, your Indian toilet can look bright and smell fresh without effort. Spend just Rs 10, use a few kitchen ingredients and keep your toilet sparkling every day.