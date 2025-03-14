Too Lazy To Cook? Try These 8 Quick And Easy Holi Delights!

Holi is the festival of colors, fun, and of course, delicious food! If you want to enjoy the festive treats without spending hours in the kitchen, we’ve got you covered. Here are eight lazy yet delicious Holi recipes that require minimal effort but deliver maximum flavor!

1. Thandai Milkshake

Skip the traditional lengthy process of making Thandai and blend together chilled milk, ready-made thandai syrup, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with nuts and saffron for a festive touch.

2. Instant Gujiya

Instead of making gujiya from scratch, use ready-made samosa sheets or puff pastry. Fill them with a mixture of khoya, nuts, and sugar, then bake or air-fry for a quick and crispy treat.

3. Bread Dahi Vada

Ditch the traditional vada preparation! Simply soak bread slices in water for a few seconds, squeeze out excess water, and shape them into small rounds. Top with curd, tamarind chutney, and spices for a fuss-free chaat.

4. 3-Ingredient Malpua

Make instant malpua using wheat flour, condensed milk, and water. Mix into a batter, fry, and dip in sugar syrup for an easy and indulgent dessert.

5. Holi Special Pani Puri Shots

Make flavored paani (spiced water) using store-bought pani puri masala. Offer different flavors like mint, tamarind, and mango for a vibrant and quick party treat.

6. Microwave Besan Ladoo

Save time by making besan ladoos in the microwave! Roast besan with ghee for 3-4 minutes, add sugar, mix well, and shape into ladoos. Ready in no time!

7. Quick Chaat Platter

Assemble a platter with store-bought papdi, boiled potatoes, curd, sev, and chutneys. Mix and serve for an easy and delightful chaat experience.

8. Fruity Kulfi Pops

Blend condensed milk with chopped fruits like mango or banana, pour into molds, and freeze. No cooking required—just creamy, festive kulfi on a stick!