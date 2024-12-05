Top 5 Picnic Spots To Hang Out In Delhi During Winters

Delhi, the lively capital of India, presents a delightful mix of calm and scenic places, perfect for a picnic with loved ones or a quiet day alone. If you're eager to escape the city's fast pace and enjoy some time outdoors, Delhi has a variety of parks, gardens, and open areas.

Here are five fantastic spots you should consider for a memorable picnic:-

1. Lodhi Garden

Where to Find It: Lodhi Road, Near Khan Market

Lodhi Garden is one of Delhi's most stunning and historic parks, combining natural beauty with cultural significance. Spanning 90 acres, it's not only a great picnic location but also a site filled with tombs of Lodhi dynasty rulers. With its lush greenery, peaceful lakes, and well-kept paths, it’s an ideal setting to relax and enjoy a meal.

Picnic Perks:

- The spacious lawns provide ample room for your picnic blanket.

- It's quiet, with shade from large trees and minimal noise around.

- You can explore the tombs and soak in some history while enjoying your outing.

Things to Do:

- Take photos

- Go for a walk or jog

- Discover the tombs

2. Deer Park

Where to Find It: Hauz Khas Village

Deer Park, located in South Delhi, is a peaceful spot perfect for unwinding in nature. The park is home to various animals, including deer, which adds a special touch to your picnic experience. With its well-kept lawns and quiet spots, it’s an excellent choice for an afternoon getaway.

Picnic Perks:



- The park offers secluded areas for a serene picnic.

- Encountering wildlife like peacocks and deer makes it even more enjoyable.

- Being close to Hauz Khas Village, you can easily explore local shops and cafes afterward.

Things to Do:

- Observe the wildlife

- Stroll through the park

- Visit Hauz Khas Fort nearby

3. India Gate Lawn

Where to Find It: Rajpath, Central Delhi

A visit to Delhi isn't complete without seeing the iconic India Gate, and the large lawns surrounding it make for a fun picnic spot. The open area offers a great view of the monument and nearby fountains, setting the stage for quality time with family or friends. It’s a popular destination, especially in the evenings when you can enjoy a cool breeze and tasty street food from nearby vendors.

Picnic Perks:

- The generous lawns are great for spreading out a blanket.

- You can take a leisurely stroll and appreciate the beautiful surroundings, including the Amar Jawan Jyoti and India Gate.

- It's a family-friendly area with a safe and vibrant atmosphere.

Things to Do:

- Fly kites

- Relax on the lawns

- Enjoy evening walks around the monument

4. Nehru Park

Where to Find It: Chanakyapuri

Nehru Park is a lovely green space that offers a calming break from Delhi’s busyness. With sprawling lawns, quiet walking paths, and diverse plants, it’s a popular spot for morning walkers and yoga fans. This park is also great for a family picnic, featuring many shaded areas to relax.

Picnic Perks:



- Large, green spaces provide ample room for a picnic setup.

- Beautiful flower beds and trees make it attractive for nature lovers.

- With benches, fountains, and wide open areas, you can easily find a cozy spot.

Things to Do:

- Engage in yoga or meditation

- Walk or cycle along the paths

- Admire the gardens and peaceful atmosphere

5. Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

Where to Find It: Sultanpur, Haryana (Near Delhi Border)

For nature and wildlife enthusiasts, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is a hidden treasure just a short drive from Delhi. It's famous for its diverse range of birds, especially migratory ones during the winter. While it might not be the usual picnic spot, the beautiful scenery and birdwatching opportunities make it an excellent choice for a nature-filled day.

Picnic Perks:

- The sanctuary offers a calm setting far from the city's hustle.

- Birdwatching makes for an engaging and enjoyable experience.

- Surrounded by lush greenery and lakes, it’s a peaceful place to relax.

Things to Do:

- Watch the birds

- Take nature walks

- Capture photographs

Delhi beautifully combines urban life with nature, making it a great spot for a relaxing picnic. With a mix of historical gardens, lively monuments, serene parks, and wildlife sanctuaries, there are plenty of places to slow down and enjoy the outdoors. Whether you're considering a peaceful day with family, a fun outing with friends, or just a break from city life, these five picnic spots in Delhi are sure to help you recharge and savor some quality time outside.