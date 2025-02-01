Transform Your Interior With These Expert-Approved Tile Trends

In recent years, the world of interior design has seen a dynamic shift, with tiles emerging as pivotal elements that define the style and functionality of spaces. This evolution is driven by advancements in manufacturing technology, especially digital printing, increasing size of tiles, changing consumer preferences and a growing appreciation for the aesthetic and practical benefits.

Let’s explore the top tile trends shared by Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics that are transforming interiors and discover how you can use them to elevate your spaces.

Grandeur Redefined

Large Format Slabs

One of the most significant trends is the rise of large format slabs. These oversized tiles, often reaching up to 10 feet by 5 feet, create a seamless and sophisticated look. They are ideal for open floor plans, offering a sense of continuity and expansiveness. Their minimal grout lines enhance the visual appeal by its expansiveness and make cleaning easier. Cover stone range of slabs comes in multiple sizes, surface finishes and offer first of its kind textures in India. They are a compelling option and are replacing marbles, granite and quartz because of the unique features like, high abrasion resistance, burn, stain, chemical and scratch resistance and require no maintenance.

Tip: When installing large format slabs, ensure the substrate or Adhesive is applied with uniform thickness to avoid uneven edges. For best results, use EZY Fix adhesives that offer customized products tuned to the sizes and usages. For added augmentation in aesthetics, use epoxy grouts that match or contrast the colour shade of slabs.

Setting the Ambience

Colours and Textures

Colour plays a crucial role in defining the mood and personality of a space. From calming blues and greens to vibrant reds, the right colour can transform the energy of a room. Colorato collection offers 1200x1800mm tiles that embody the radiant essence of nature's palette. These large tiles feature a tactile linen texture and rustic matte finish, expertly minimizing reflections and dust accumulation. Each tile showcases uniform colour hues, inviting a captivating sensory journey and providing endless possibilities for elegant and harmonious combinations. Nature-inspired shades such as earthy browns, soft beiges, and forest greens bring a sense of tranquillity and connection to the natural world.

Tip: Choose colours that resonate with your personality and lifestyle. For a serene and relaxing environment, opt for cooler tones and nature-inspired surface finishes. If you prefer a lively and energetic space, incorporate bold and vibrant colours. Textured tiles, carving tiles can add depth and tactile interest, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Artistic Expression

Small Mosaic Tiles

Small mosaic tiles have always been popular, but their role has evolved from simple decoration to artistic expression. Available in materials like glass, ceramic, natural stone, and now with the exquisite touch of Italmarmi tiles by , mosaics are perfect for creating vibrant backsplashes, accent walls, and decorative floors. Their versatility allows for endless design possibilities, from classic to contemporary. The Italmarmi range also offers 3rd fire highlighters which are decorative tiles that undergo an additional firing process, resulting in metallic, glossy, or iridescent finishes, reflecting exclusivity and dynamism.

Italmarmi tiles offer premium, luxury options in various sizes, including 75x300mm and 200x200mm mosaic tiles, designed while keeping in mind world trends and styles. These tiles are more than just simple decor; they are artistic expressions that can reshape the way we think about tiles and showcase them in a completely new light.

Tip: Use small mosaic tiles, like those from the Italmarmi range, to highlight specific areas, such as a shower niche, kitchen backsplash, or fireplace surround. Mixing different colours and textures can create a unique focal point. Use 3rd fire highlighters sparingly to avoid overwhelming the space. They work best as accents, such as borders.

A Modern Twist

Designer Subway Tiles

Subway tiles have made a remarkable comeback with modern design variations. These 3x6-inch tiles now come in various sizes, colors and finishes, including matte, glossy, bevelled and textured options. Italmarmi tiles include 75x300mm designer subway tiles, inspired by Italian architecture and designs, providing a fresh take on a classic design suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, bedrooms, and even outdoor spaces.

Tip: Experiment with different laying patterns such as herringbone, vertical stack, or diagonal to add visual interest. For a bold statement, choose contrasting grout colours.